Applications for AHA’s Rural Hospital Excellence in Innovation Award close June 23

The AHA Rural Hospital Excellence in Innovation Award, sponsored by Microsoft, recognizes and shares the accomplishments of rural hospitals that demonstrate responsiveness, innovation and excellence in developing, implementing and sustaining programs and services. One winner and up to three finalists will be selected. The award will be presented at the 2027 AHA Rural Health Care Leadership Conference, held Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 2027, in Orlando, Fla. Applications are due at 1 p.m. ET on June 23. APPLY NOW

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