HHS announces over $700 million to fund behavioral health, other initiatives 

The Department of Health and Human Services June 17 announced it will provide more than $700 million in funding for initiatives on mental illness, addiction and homelessness. Funding opportunities include $96 million for the Safety Through Recovery, Engagement, and Evidence-based Treatment and Support Program, or STREETS; $223.1 million for comprehensive community-based behavioral healthcare programs; $238.6 million for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; $80 million for substance use prevention, treatment and recovery initiatives; and more than $70 million for mental health services and support programs.

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