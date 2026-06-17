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ASPR launches competition on improving domestic production of critical medical supplies

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response June 16 announced the launch of the Digital Stockpile and Manufacturing Response Network Challenge, a three-phase competition to improve the rapid domestic production of key medical supplies for emergencies. ASPR will award up to $2.04 million to participants from industry, academia, nonprofit organizations and the government for concepts for the network. The agency said it will host a series of virtual information sessions on the challenge beginning in July. 

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ASPR launches competition on improving domestic production of critical medical supplies

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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