Arkansas Boys State Highlights Leadership and Learning

On May 29, the Arkansas State Capitol welcomed delegates from Arkansas Boys State. These young men were here to learn through meetings with constitutional officers and mock legislative sessions.

Founded in 1940, Arkansas Boys State is an immersive civics education and leadership summer experience for rising high school seniors. Former Boys Staters include former President Bill Clinton, former governor and ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, White House Chiefs of Staff Mack McLarty and Jack Watson, Jr., United States Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman, and former Arkansas Chief Justice John Dan Kemp.

The students spent the week at the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway. According to the Arkansas Boys State website, delegates are assigned to a political party, city, and county. Throughout the week, the students administer this mock government: they run for office, draft and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges, and engage with constituents. It is considered one of the largest Boys State programs in the nation. Nationwide, about 25,000 young men participate in Boys State each year.

Over 500 students arrived at the Capitol on Friday, ready to put what they’d learned into action. On the Senate side, the mock session was gaveled in after a quick visit from United States Senator Tom Cotton.

It was interesting to see what topics were on the minds of the Boys State senators. The group debated and voted on bills covering various topics, including:

Additional taxes on junk food to incentivize healthier options

Mandated reading test for 8th graders, with tutoring for those who fail, to help ensure better literacy before the students enter high school. Tutoring would be performed by school faculty or by older students, who could earn required community service hours in return.

A “Freedom to Earn” act that would cut state income taxes to a three percent rate for both individuals and corporations

Encouraging the construction of mixed-use buildings in communities around the state. The bill states that “mixed-use zoning increases the density, walkability, and supply of affordable housing,” and that it encourages “third places, which are social environments outside of the home, work, or school that serve as anchors of community life.”

Senators Alan Clark, Steve Crowell, Breanne Davis, Jonathan Dismang, Ben Gilmore, Kim Hammer, Bart Hester, Matt McKee, and Brad C. Simon were on hand to answer questions and advise the boys on the finer points of legislation.

Senator and President Pro Tempore Bart Hester summed up the experience for the young men in the chamber. “Now that you know what is involved in the process of governing,” he said, “remember that any time you hear about legislation or any other news that affects you, dig in and learn more about it. Don’t form your opinion from headlines or social media sources that are designed to anger you.”

It was a pleasure hosting the Boys Staters and we look forward to hearing more from these young leaders in the future.

12 Jun 2026