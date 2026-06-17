AHA podcast: How a Father-daughter Team Is Strengthening Rural Maternity Care 

In this conversation, Southwest Health’s Kevin Carr, M.D., family medicine physician, and Melissa Carr, M.D., OB/GYN, reflect on the joy of practicing medicine together, delivering babies side by side and caring for generations of families in rural Wisconsin as a father-daughter duo. Their story offers a powerful look at the importance of rural maternal healthcare and the deep connections that make community-based care so special. LISTEN NOW

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