Vietnam Veterans of America Supports the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act

The bill represents meaningful progress on many issues that have long affected veterans and their families.

DC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) today announced its support for the overall direction and concepts of the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, a comprehensive legislative package that combines more than 60 bipartisan veterans bills into a single measure containing significant provisions for veterans, survivors, caregivers, and military families.VVA believes the bill represents meaningful progress on many issues that have long affected veterans and their families. While several provisions warrant continued discussion and refinement, the organization concludes that the overall benefits of the legislation outweigh its remaining concerns.“Like any major legislative package, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act reflects compromise,” said James McCormick, executive director of government affairs at VVA. “Not every veterans organization will agree on every detail, but veterans in need should not be forced to wait indefinitely for meaningful improvements simply because consensus cannot be reached on every issue.”Among those concerns is the treatment of the Major Richard Star Act. VVA stays firmly in support of achieving full concurrent receipt for combat-wounded veterans and believes that any remaining limitations or caps should be reviewed and ultimately removed. The organization also recognizes concerns raised by veterans regarding proposed changes to the Department of Veterans Affairs disability rating system and provisions involving tinnitus and sleep apnea. These concerns deserve thoughtful review.The overall legislative package includes many provisions that could meaningfully improve veterans’ health care, benefits, and quality of life. VVA recognizes the importance of provisions associated with the Love Lives On Act, the Major Richard Star Act, the ACCESS Act, the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Act, service dogs, health care improvements, benefits modernization, and other measures supporting veterans and their families.“Good legislation that helps millions of veterans should move forward while remaining open to future improvements,” said Tom Burke, national president of VVA. “Progress should not be delayed indefinitely while veterans continue to wait for benefits, services, and support that Congress has the opportunity to provide today. Progress is often accomplished by compromise.”While the Take Care of America's Veterans Act is not primarily a toxic exposure bill, it contains provisions that support veterans and families affected by service-connected illnesses. VVA remains encouraged by continued congressional attention to the long-term health consequences of military service and will continue advocating for expanded research into the effects of toxic exposures on veterans and their biological descendants.VVA encourages veterans, lawmakers, and veterans service organizations to evaluate the legislation in its entirety rather than focusing exclusively on individual provisions or partisan arguments. The package has substantial benefits that could reduce suffering, improve access to care, modernize benefits, support military and veteran families, and improve outcomes for millions of veterans.# # #ABOUT VIETNAM VETERANS OF AMERICAVietnam Veterans of America (VVA) is a congressionally chartered veterans service organization with hundreds of chapters nationwide, working at the local, state, and federal levels to advance policies that improve healthcare, disability compensation, mental health services, toxic exposure recognition, homelessness prevention, POW/MIA accountability, and support for military and veteran families.

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