LUCENT GLOBE BRINGS CLEANER, SIMPLER HOME CARE TO AMAZON PRIME DAY WITH SPECIAL DISHWASHING SHEET OFFER

Lucent Globe is participating in Amazon Prime Day 2026 with a limited-time promotional offer on its Lemon Dishwashing Detergent Sheets

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumers continue to move toward simpler, more efficient home care routines, Lucent Globe is spotlighting its concentrated cleaning sheet format through a Prime Day offer designed to make everyday dishwashing easier, cleaner, and more compact.The featured Prime Day offer includes:• Lemon Dishwashing Detergent Sheets (64 pack)• Exclusive Prime Price: $13.51 (20% off regular RRP)Lucent Globe’s dishwashing sheets are designed to replace traditional liquid dish soaps with a lightweight, water-activated format that reduces clutter, eliminates bulky bottles, and simplifies storage in kitchens of all sizes. Each sheet dissolves in water to create an effective cleaning solution for everyday dish care, from quick rinses to full sink loads.“We kept hearing the same thing, cleaning feels more complicated than it needs to be,” said Lucent Globe co-founder Brodie Cook. “People are surrounded by bulky bottles and half-used products. We wanted something that simplifies the routine without compromising performance.”The Lemon Dishwashing Detergent Sheets are designed for everyday convenience, offering a compact, travel-friendly format that is especially useful during high-use moments such as family meals, entertaining, and seasonal gatherings.Lucent Globe was created in response to growing consumer demand for more streamlined home care routines, with a focus on reducing plastic waste, minimizing storage needs, and simplifying everyday cleaning tasks through concentrated, easy-to-use formats.All Laundry Sheets are made without bleach or phosphates and are formulated without ingredients commonly associated with “forever chemicals,” including PFAs.The Amazon Prime Day promotion introduces the brand’s dishwashing category to a wider audience through a value-driven entry point, while reinforcing Lucent Globe’s broader mission to modernize household cleaning.For more information, visit Lucent Globe.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Lucent Globe and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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