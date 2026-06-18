OnPage Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Real-Time Health System Technologies, 2026

OnPage’s Clinical Communication and Collaboration system helps healthcare teams manage secure messaging, on-call schedules and critical alerts from a unified platform.

OnPage views its recognition in the CC&C category as reflecting the growing importance of reliable, real-time communication in supporting coordinated care.

Reliable, real-time communication is not a back-office function in healthcare. It is a core infrastructure for patient safety, care coordination and operational continuity...” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced its inclusion in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Real-Time Health System Technologies, 2026, published on May 19, 2026.

OnPage was recognized in the Clinical Communication and Collaboration (CC&C) category. According to Gartner, “CC&C systems are mobile platforms that clinicians, care teams, patients and caregivers use to collaborate on treatment and care activity within ambulatory, acute, postacute and virtual care settings.” The report further states that CC&C systems improve situational awareness surrounding the patient and support information sharing at the point of care and during care transitions.

“Reliable, real-time communication is not a back-office function in healthcare. It is a core infrastructure for patient safety, care coordination and operational continuity,” said Judit Sharon, founder and CEO of OnPage. “We believe OnPage’s inclusion in this Gartner Hype Cycle reflects the increasing importance of clinical communication and collaboration as health systems move toward more real-time, coordinated models of care. Our platform helps organizations ensure urgent messages reach the right person or team with alert-until-read capability, are acknowledged quickly and are escalated when action is not taken.”

The Gartner report states that clinical communication and collaboration solutions facilitate collaboration among physicians, nurses, allied health and support staff. The report also notes that CC&C positively impacts patient safety, care team efficiency and effectiveness, nursing productivity, care coordination and patient throughput challenges.

OnPage’s HIPAA-compliant clinical communication and collaboration platform is designed to help healthcare organizations improve real-time coordination across care teams, departments and facilities. The platform combines secure messaging, persistent alerting, escalation workflows, role-based routing, on-call scheduling, live call routing, clinical integrations and real-time visibility to help ensure urgent communications are delivered, acknowledged and acted upon.

Healthcare organizations use OnPage for workflows including clinician-to-clinician communication, critical lab and diagnostic alerts, code team activation, nurse and physician escalation, care team coordination, patient handoffs, patient-provider communication and operational incident response.

As healthcare providers continue to advance toward more real-time, aware and collaborative operating models, OnPage provides the communication infrastructure needed to reduce delays, improve accountability and support faster response when seconds matter.

To learn more about OnPage’s critical communication and collaboration platform, visit https://www.onpage.com/.



OnPage for Clinical Communication and Collaboration

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