Historic Hilltop Campus of Kentucky State University Ranked Among the Commonwealth’s Most Beautiful

Recent listing highlights the scenic setting and welcoming grounds of the campus affectionately named The Hill

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State University ranks No. 5 in a recent listing of “13 Kentucky College Campuses That Are More Than Beautiful Enough For A Walk,” noted for its historic setting, natural surroundings, and welcoming campus environment.

The ranking comes from Decor Hint, a lifestyle and travel site focused on restaurants, road trips, destinations, and “everyday experiences worth discovering.”

Known affectionately as The Hill, Kentucky State’s campus takes its familiar name from its historic setting above Frankfort. From its hilltop location, the campus overlooks the city, the Kentucky River, and the rolling landscape of the Bluegrass State.

That setting has helped shape the University’s identity for generations. The campus has long served as a place of learning, gathering, and public purpose, with its natural beauty closely tied to its history.

Founded in 1886 as the State Normal School for Colored Persons, Kentucky State began as a small normal school for the training of African American teachers and was the second state-supported institution of higher learning in Kentucky. From those beginnings, the University has grown into Kentucky’s only public HBCU and an 1890 land-grant university.

In its write-up, the site describes a walk through Kentucky State as an experience shaped by both institutional history and natural beauty. It notes the classic collegiate architecture along the University’s main corridor, the condition of the grounds, and the calm character of campus, particularly during quieter weekend mornings.

“Kentucky State University offers a campus experience rooted in legacy, pride, and a setting that quietly shows off some of Kentucky’s most understated natural beauty,” the listing states.

The No. 5 placement comes as Kentucky State prepares for significant investment in facilities. State support for capital renovations and new construction is expected to total approximately $165 million from 2024 through 2028. That includes $110 million for asset preservation, $5 million for design of a new Health Sciences Building, and $50 million for Health Sciences Center construction proposed for authorization in next year’s legislative session.

Dr. Koffi C. Akakpo, president of Kentucky State University, said the support will help Kentucky State strengthen academic quality, improve student outcomes, modernize campus facilities, expand flexible learning pathways, and build a stronger foundation for long-term success.

This outside recognition adds to what generations of Thorobreds have long understood: Kentucky State’s campus is a place where history, purpose, and natural beauty meet.

From its scenic setting above Frankfort to the classrooms, laboratories, residence halls, gathering spaces, and pathways that make up daily life on The Hill, Kentucky State continues to reflect a legacy worth preserving and a future worth building.

Read the full Decor Hint listing here: 13 Kentucky College Campuses That Are More Than Beautiful Enough For A Walk.