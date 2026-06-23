As Luxury Cloud Sofa Prices Stay High, Families Turn to Affordable, Machine-Washable Alternatives

A Mirewood modular cloud sofa with machine-washable covers, configured as a sectional with separate ottoman in a sunlit living room.

Mirewood offers the deep-seated designer cloud-sofa look with fully removable, washable covers - from $1,199, a fraction of the price of luxury versions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The oversized, cloud-like sofa has become one of the most sought-after looks in American homes - and one of the most expensive. Premium versions from luxury retailers routinely sell for $4,000 to $10,000, and most arrive with covers that cannot be removed or machine-washed. For households with kids and pets, that combination has pushed shoppers to look for a better answer.Mirewood, a direct-to-consumer furniture brand that ships nationwide, is meeting that demand with modular cloud sofas that pair the same deep, plush silhouette with fully removable, machine-washable covers - starting at $1,199."People fall in love with the cloud-sofa look, then hit the price tag - or realize a white designer couch and a toddler don't mix," said Mirewood's founder. "We built Mirewood so you don't have to choose between the look you want and a sofa that can actually handle real life. When something spills, the cover comes off and goes in the wash."Unlike traditional luxury sofas, every Mirewood piece is designed around everyday durability and flexibility:- Machine-washable, removable covers - spills, stains, and pet hair wash out instead of becoming permanent.- Modular, reconfigurable design - add, remove, or rearrange sections as a room or household changes.- Interlocking steel-clip connectors - sections lock together and stay put.- Performance, stain-resistant fabric - engineered for kids, pets, and daily use.- Ships within 72 hours, with 30-day returns and a Limited Lifetime Warranty.By selling directly to customers and skipping the traditional showroom markup, Mirewood keeps the premium look and comfort while bringing the price within reach of mainstream households - positioning the brand as an affordable, family-friendly alternative to designer cloud sofas.Mirewood's modular cloud sofas are available now at mirewoodco.com, with nationwide shipping and configurations ranging from a 2-seater to large corner sectionals.About MirewoodMirewood is a direct-to-consumer furniture brand, founded in Austin, Texas, that ships nationwide. Built for families, pets, and everyday life, Mirewood combines the deep-seated comfort and designer look of luxury cloud sofas with removable washable covers and an accessible price. Learn more at mirewoodco.com.

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