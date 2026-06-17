Social Work Admissions Update from Kentucky State Provides Clear Guidance for Prospective MSW Students

Applicants will receive accreditation information to help inform their enrollment decision

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Prospective students considering Kentucky State University’s fully online Master of Social Work program will receive clear written information about the program’s accreditation status to help them make their enrollment decision.

While the MSW program is accepting applications, it is not currently accredited by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) and does not hold CSWE candidacy status.

Because social work licensure requirements are set by individual state licensing boards, applicants are strongly encouraged to review the requirements in the state where they intend to practice.

In many states and employment settings, graduation from a CSWE-accredited program may be required for clinical licensure, certain social work positions, federal employment opportunities, military commissioning programs, or transfer into another accredited MSW program.

The University is working to strengthen the MSW program’s alignment with CSWE standards and intends to pursue initial accreditation as appropriate.

That process is rigorous, multi-year, and governed by an external accrediting body. The University cannot guarantee whether or when candidacy or accreditation will be achieved and cannot guarantee that any future designation would apply retroactively to students who enroll before candidacy or accreditation is granted.

An FAQ is available on the program’s webpage: https://www.kysu.edu/academics/college-as/school-of-social-work/masters.php.

Applicants with questions should contact admissions or academic advising to discuss program information, licensure considerations, and available academic options before enrolling.