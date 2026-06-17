BNE Plaster Co Named 2026 Quality Business Awards Winner for Plasterboard Installation in Brisbane

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brisbane plasterboard contractor recognised for quality workmanship, customer satisfaction and reliable project delivery.Brisbane, QLD — BNE Plaster Co has been named the 2026 Quality Business Award winner for Best Drywall Installation in Brisbane Central Business District, Queensland.The award recognises businesses that demonstrate strong performance across quality, customer satisfaction, service, reputation and overall business standards. BNE Plaster Co was recognised in the plasterboard installation category with a 95%+ quality score.BNE Plaster Co is a Brisbane plasterboard and plastering contractor working with builders, developers and architectural firms across Greater Brisbane. The company delivers supply, fix and finish plasterboard services across custom homes, family homes, project homes, townhouse developments and multi-residential projects.Its services include plasterboard sheeting, setting, sanding, cornicing, plaster repairs, suspended ceiling systems, insulation installation and wall wrap insulation. The team works to Australian plasterboard installation and finishing standards, including AS/NZS 2589:2017 where applicable, with Level 4 and Level 5 finishes delivered where specified by project requirements. With more than 40 years of combined industry experience, BNE Plaster Co has built its reputation on reliable site delivery, clear communication, quality workmanship and practical project management.BNE Plaster Co owner Tom Softa said the award reflected the standard the team aims to bring to every project. “We appreciate the recognition from the Quality Business Awards. Our focus has always been simple: turn up, communicate clearly, protect the builder’s programme, and deliver clean plasterboard finishes that meet the required standard.”The Quality Business Awards recognises businesses that achieve a quality score of 95% or higher based on review performance, reputation, service quality, responsiveness and other business performance indicators.For more information about BNE Plaster Co, visit: https://www.plasterco.com.au/ For more information about Quality Business Awards Australia, visit: https://qualitybusinessawards.com.au

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