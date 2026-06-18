Dana Ford Lincoln Earns Ford Motor Company's Prestigious 2025 President's Award

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dana Ford Lincoln is proud to announce it has been honored with the Ford Motor Company President's Award for 2025. This highly respected recognition celebrates dealerships that consistently deliver exceptional customer service, outstanding sales performance, and a superior ownership experience.Presented annually, the President's Award is one of Ford's highest honors. Out of nearly 3,000 Ford dealerships nationwide, only a select group earns the distinction, which is based on survey responses and reputation scoring from actual customers across both sales and service."To achieve the President's Award, we must exceed customer expectations every single day. This award is a direct reflection of our team's hard work, tenacity, and the incredible trust our community places in us," said Jim Cognetta, Dealer Principal.Winning the President's Award means the Dana Ford Lincoln team has demonstrated a deep, ongoing commitment to quality business practices and customer-first values across every department. From the showroom floor to the service drive, this culture of transparency and respect sets a benchmark for automotive retailing in Staten Island and the greater New York region.A second-generation Staten Island dealer, Cognetta purchased the family business more than 26 years ago. Under his ownership, he has grown the Dana name from a local dealership into a top national dealer. Today, Dana Ford Lincoln and Pre-Owned continues serving customers' automotive needs throughout the Northeast.Asked what gets him up in the morning, Cognetta answered without hesitation: "To be No. 1 in everything that I do — including doing the very best for my customers, team members, and the great community of Staten Island."That drive has earned Dana Ford Lincoln nearly every honor the industry offers, including the Ford President's Award, Lincoln President's Award, Top Volume Dealer recognition (one of only 100 selected from 2,800 dealers), the Ford True Blue Award, Ford Elite Award, Lincoln Leadership Award, and Ford Partners in Quality Award."All that we have achieved has been made possible by our teammates," Cognetta added. "In every department throughout the dealership, you will find dedicated, hardworking people. They share my passion for excellence and unmatched customer care."Now in its 46th year of business, Dana Ford Lincoln has emerged as a leader — not only in providing an outstanding car-buying and service experience, but in bringing new and desirable jobs to the Staten Island area.

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