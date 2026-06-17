Archives Partnership Trust Launches “Educational Resource Center for New York State History” with $1 Million Gift from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation

The New York State Education Department and Archives Partnership Trust today announced the launch of the Educational Resource Center for New York State History, made possible through a historic $1 million donation from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation. The gift, the largest single contribution in the Trust’s history, will help advance the shared mission of utilizing primary source materials to deepen student understanding and engagement with state and local history.

The Center will serve as a centralized hub for Archives Partnership Trust programs to expand and promote student learning opportunities, educator training, and access to a curated collection of New York’s historical records.

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “Primary source materials bring history to life by allowing students to see themselves in the people, places, events, and ideas that shaped New York and our nation. The Educational Resource Center for New York State History will open doors for students and educators by expanding access to the invaluable resources that make learning more meaningful and relevant. As we advance the Portrait of a Graduate and New York Inspires, this Center will help ensure that students are not only learning history but also engaging with it deeply, asking critical questions, and developing the knowledge and skills they need to understand the past, participate fully in the present, and help shape the future. We are truly grateful to the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation for their generosity and commitment to deeper, lifelong learning.”

George R. Hearst III, Vice Chair of the New York State Archives Partnership Trust Board, said, “We are grateful not only for this historic gift, but also for what it represents. The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation is a leading champion of New York history, fostering greater understanding and appreciation of our state’s heritage. We are honored by its support as we establish the Educational Resource Center for New York State History as a premier destination for educational discovery and exploration for educators and students for generations to come.”

Kathryn Curran, Executive Director of the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation, said, "Historic archives are the foundation to understanding American history. Documents, letters, decrees, journals, maps, and more provide firsthand testimony by humanizing the past, anchoring our collective identity, empowering civic engagement, evaluating evidence, and giving voice to marginalized groups. The Archives Partnership Trust's excellent programs and outreach, ranging from elementary schools to scholarly research to informative offerings to the general public, all bring American history to life."

The Educational Resource Center for New York State History will encompass both new and existing Archives Partnership Trust initiatives, such as:

ConsiderTheSourceNY.org, an online resource connecting teachers with educational resources, turn-key learning activities, and over 4000 historical documents from the New York State Archives, community organizations, and local governments.

New York Archives Magazine, a quarterly magazine offering feature articles and photographic essays based on local and state records. New York Archives Jr! is tailored for grades 4-8 and available for free to educators. The Jr! magazine is used in more than 490 school districts across the state.

Rutledge Professional Learning Services, tailored workshops and programs that focus on the use of primary sources in K-12 classrooms.

Student Research Awards, an opportunity for students to explore and engage with the wealth of historical records held in repositories across New York.

Larry J. Hackman Research Residency Program, open to university and college faculty, graduate students, historians, educators, and researchers, this opportunity supports advanced research on New York State history, government, or public policy in the New York State Archives.

Additional programs are expected to be announced in the near future. More details about the New York State Archives Partnership Trust and the programs it supports can be found on its website.

About the New York State Archives Partnership Trust

The Archives Partnership Trust, a 501(c)3 organization, works to advance New York State History by making the voices within over 350 years of colonial and state government records in the State Archives accessible, relevant, and heard. Education, preservation, and outreach programs unite scholars, students, and the interested public in the discovery, interpretation, and promotion of our shared history. Programs created and supported by the Trust include: ConsidertheSourceNY.org; Larry J. Hackman Research Residency Program; Student Research Awards; countless preservation projects to help stabilize and rehabilitate fragile records; and outreach programs such as New York Archives Magazine, the Empire State Archives and History Award, and other public education programs. Subscribe to our newsletter to receive timely updates.

About the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation

The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation, established in 1987, primarily supports the study of New York State history. Robert David Lion Gardiner was, until his death in August 2004, the 16th Lord of the Manor of Gardiner’s Island, NY. The Gardiner Family and their descendants have owned Gardiner’s Island since 1639, obtained as part of a royal grant from King Charles I of England. The Foundation is inspired by Robert David Lion Gardiner’s personal passion for New York history.