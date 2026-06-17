A Special 70th Anniversary Traveling Exhibit by The Art of Dr. Seuss coming to Kirkland WA.

I Know Some New Tricks

Discover The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection with a Special Traveling Exhibit as the beloved Cat in the Hat and the mischievous Grinch approach their 70th birthdays

You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You’re on your own. You know what you know. And YOU are the one who’ll decide where to go” — Dr. Seuss - Oh the Places you'll go

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: The beloved Cat in the Hat and the mischievous Grinch are approaching their 70th birthdays. While the official anniversary lands next year, Gunnar Nordstrom’s La Petite Galerie is kicking off the celebration early with an open invitation for the public to rediscover the stories that changed children’s literature forever, along with the creative genius behind it, Theodor Seuss Geisel (aka Dr. Seuss).

On opening night, fans will be given a rare and compelling look behind the curtain, featuring concept art illustrations from The Cat in the Hat and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! alongside selections from Dr. Seuss’s famed “Midnight Paintings.” These deeply personal works reimagine the iconic Cat in the Hat through a series of unexpected alter egos, a side of the character that remained hidden for decades until the collection was first revealed.

Celebrate the legacy of an artist, who would be 122 years old this year, and the enduring magic of his most iconic creations, as it steps into its next chapter nearly 70 years in the making.

For more than 60 years, Dr. Seuss’s art has brought to life some of the most imaginative and beloved characters in modern culture. Now, for a limited engagement, fans and collectors alike are invited to explore and acquire rare and estate-authorized works at “The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection”, coming to Gunnar Nordstrom Fine Arts and La Petite Galerie, Thursday July 2nd at 5 pm

Presented by the Gunnar Nordstrom Fine Arts this exclusive exhibition showcases a remarkable collection of artworks from The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection — including illustrations, paintings, and sculptures that reveal Ted “Dr. Seuss” Geisel’s creative genius beyond the pages of his books. Visitors will encounter works from his best-known children’s classics alongside selections from The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss, a whimsical and deeply personal series created by the artist for his own enjoyment.

Among the highlights are Dr. Seuss’s surreal and imaginative Midnight Paintings & Concept Illustrations that take you behind the scenes and into the mind of the author and painter. Among the highlights are Dr. Seuss’s surreal and imaginative “Unorthodox Taxidermy” sculptures — fantastical three-dimensional creatures with names as peculiar as they are delightful, such as the Two-Horned Drouberhannis and Carbonic Walrus.

Every piece in the exhibition is available for acquisition. Each limited edition has been carefully adapted and reproduced from Geisel’s original paintings, drawings, or sculptures and bears an authorized Dr. Seuss Estate signature — making this collection both a rare opportunity and a celebration of an American icon’s artistic legacy.

Audrey Geisel, the late widow of Theodor Seuss Geisel, once remarked, “I’m gratified to carry out Ted’s wishes and have these works revealed to the world.” Visitors to the exhibition will experience exactly that — a window into the imagination of one of the 20th century’s most creative minds.

WHEN: July 2 - August 2, 2026 - Opening Reception: Thursday July 2nd 5:00 – 8:00 pm

WHERE: Gunnar Nordstrom Fine Arts, 92 Kirkland Ave. Kirkland WA 98033

CONTACT: gunnarnordstrom@gmail.com 425.283.0461 www.gunnarnordstrom.com

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