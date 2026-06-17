Cruz, Cantwell, Wicker, Blunt-Rochester, Budd, and Padilla Introduce Hurricane Hunter Aircraft Recapitalization Act 

Legislation modernizes NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter fleet, strengthens hurricane forecasting, and protects Gulf Coast communities



To watch a video about Hurricane Hunter planes, click HERE.



WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ranking Member Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), and Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Tedd Budd (R-NC), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) today introduced the Hurricane Hunter Aircraft Recapitalization Act, bipartisan legislation that would codify the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Hurricane Hunter mission and authorize NOAA to acquire up to nine Hurricane Hunter aircraft.



The bill would directly help improve the forecasts that Gulf Coast communities rely on to make evacuation decisions, protect critical infrastructure, and reduce costly disruptions to ports, energy production, and commerce. The significance of the planes is particularly evident today, during hurricane season, as NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft are actively flying off the coast of Texas, monitoring a developing storm system.



Upon introduction, Chairman Cruz said: “Hurricane Hunter aircraft are one of NOAA’s most important tools for protecting Americans along the coast during hurricane season, particularly in my home state of Texas. By flying directly into storms, they collect critical data that produces more accurate forecasts and earlier warnings. These forecasts help save lives, safeguard critical infrastructure, and reduce costly disruptions to ports, commerce, and supply chains. The Hurricane Hunter Aircraft Recapitalization bill will ensure NOAA has the modern fleet and capabilities needed to continue delivering the reliable, accurate forecasts Americans depend on.”

Ranking Member Cantwell said: “As atmospheric rivers become more frequent and severe across the Pacific Northwest, our communities increasingly depend on accurate forecasts to prepare for flooding and other extreme weather. NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter aircraft collect critical data that improves those forecasts, but much of the fleet is more than 50 years old. This bipartisan legislation will modernize and expand the fleet, strengthening NOAA’s ability to provide the timely, accurate warnings that help keep families, businesses, and communities safe.”



Senator Wicker said: “The NOAA Hurricane Hunters save lives and protect infrastructure along the Gulf Coast. They provide the most up-to-date storm tracking information, which is critical for first responders and local officials. The more Hurricane Hunters we have available, the safer our communities are.”

Senator Blunt Rochester said: “As extreme weather events increase in frequency, we must ensure we have the resources in place to protect our communities. I’m proud to support the Hurricane Hunter Aircraft Recapitalization Act to sustain the mission of NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters and ensure they continue to collect the information needed to keep us safe.”

Senator Budd said: “NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter aircraft play a pivotal role in gathering the data that helps inform our forecasts of potentially dangerous storms. Continuing to invest in this fleet of aircraft will allow us to have more accurate information that will help federal, state, and, and local leaders make informed decisions to keep our communities safe.”

Senator Padilla said: “The better our forecasts, the more time families, first responders, and local officials have to prepare and save lives before disaster strikes. In California, we’ve seen how accurate forecasts can make all the difference as communities face dangerous atmospheric rivers, flooding, and landslides. NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter aircraft are essential to that effort, but an aging fleet is putting this lifesaving capability at risk. This bipartisan bill makes the investments needed to ensure NOAA can continue delivering the data and warnings that help keep Californians and communities across the country safe.”

Background



Texas faces more hurricane-related economic exposure than any other state. NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter aircraft fly directly into storms to collect real-time data on a hurricane’s location, intensity, structure, and surrounding environment—observations that cannot be obtained from satellites. The data collected improves National Hurricane Center forecasts by up to 20 percent. As parts of NOAA’s 50-year-old Hurricane Hunter fleet face growing maintenance challenges, recapitalization is critical to ensuring these life-saving observations remain available when Gulf Coast communities need them most. The Hurricane Hunter Aircraft Recapitalization Act would:



Codify NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter mission, establishing a permanent statutory foundation for airborne weather reconnaissance and research.

Increase the authorized number of Hurricane Hunter aircraft from not more than six aircraft to not fewer than six and not more than nine aircraft.

Require NOAA to ensure continuity of Hurricane Hunter reconnaissance capability, including by maintaining backup aircraft so operations can continue if aircraft are grounded, preventing a single point of failure in the Nation’s airborne forecasting enterprise.

Preserve and modernize airborne radar and remote-sensing capabilities.

Authorize multi-year contracting authority for aircraft acquisition and support.

Require NOAA to maintain qualified NOAA Corps aviators and aircrews.

Authorize $2.5 billion in federal appropriations to purchase Hurricane Hunter aircraft and $45 million per year for NOAA aircraft operations and maintenance.



Chairman Cruz has led several bipartisan efforts to strengthen the nation’s weather forecasting enterprise and improve public safety. Earlier this year, the Senate Commerce Committee unanimously approved the Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Reauthorization Act of 2026, bipartisan legislation led by Chairman Cruz to advance weather research, forecasting, and warning capabilities. Chairman Cruz has also championed the NOAA Weather Radio Modernization Act and is a cosponsor of the bipartisan TORNADO Act and Fire Ready Nation Act, legislation designed to improve forecasting, preparedness, and warning systems for tornadoes, wildfires, floods, and other hazardous weather threats.



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