Duroque Launches House of Drapery, a New Luxury Window Treatment Resource

Luxury ripple fold sheer drapery showcasing modern coastal design in Malibu.

New platform offers expert guidance on luxury custom drapery, motorized shades, designer fabrics, and window treatments throughout Southern California.

We created this platform to make expert guidance on custom drapery, motorized shades, and luxury window treatments more accessible and transparent.” — Olga Rechdouni, Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duroque, the design company, lifestyle boutique, and well-known West Hollywood art gallery founded by interior designer Olga Rechdouni, ASID, today announced the launch of House of Drapery, a new online resource dedicated to luxury custom drapery, window treatments, designer fabrics, motorized shading systems, and expert design guidance.Available at https://customdraperylosangeles.com , House of Drapery was created to help homeowners, architects, builders, estate managers, and interior designers make informed decisions about custom window treatments and luxury residential interiors.Founded on more than 20 years of interior design experience, House of Drapery combines practical expertise with educational resources designed to simplify the often-overwhelming process of selecting custom window treatments.“House of Drapery was created to provide homeowners with a trusted source of information and inspiration,” said Rechdouni. “Window treatments are one of the most important yet overlooked elements of interior design. They influence natural light, privacy, comfort, acoustics, energy efficiency, and the overall feeling of a home.”Prior to launching House of Drapery, Rechdouni spent more than 13 years building Duroque into a recognized design destination on Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood. Known for its curated collection of contemporary art, interior design services, custom furnishings, and luxury lifestyle products, Duroque earned the trust of homeowners, design professionals, entertainment industry executives, and discerning clientele throughout Southern California.The new platform offers extensive resources covering:• Custom drapery styles and pleat types• Designer fabrics and performance textiles• Motorized drapery and shading systems• Blackout and light-filtering solutions• Decorative hardware and specialty installations• Measuring and installation guidance• Room-specific window treatment recommendations• Coastal, traditional, transitional, and contemporary interiorsUnlike many online resources that focus primarily on product sales, House of Drapery is built upon real-world design experience, fabrication knowledge, and installation expertise. The platform was created to help clients understand not only what looks beautiful, but what performs well over time.Rechdouni also follows international design trends through leading industry exhibitions including Maison & Objet Paris and Salone del Mobile Milano, bringing global design perspectives and emerging trends to projects throughout California.Today, House of Drapery serves homeowners and design professionals throughout Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Malibu, Newport Coast, Montecito, Hope Ranch, Santa Barbara, Rancho Mirage, Indian Wells, La Quinta, and other luxury residential communities across Southern California.“As designers, our responsibility is not simply to decorate spaces,” Rechdouni added. “It’s to improve the way people live in them. House of Drapery was created to help homeowners make confident decisions and provide a level of expertise that is often difficult to find online.”For more information, visit:About House of Drapery™House of Drapery is a luxury window treatment resource specializing in custom drapery, designer fabrics, motorized shading systems, decorative hardware, and expert design guidance for residential interiors throughout Southern California.Media ContactOlga Rechdouni, ASIDFounder, House of Drapery by Duroqueinterior@duroque.com

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