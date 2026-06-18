P6 Aviation Celebrates Its First Summer Season as a Morristown Airport Flight School, Making Cirrus Flight Training More Accessible in New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer marks P6 Aviation ’s first summer season at its satellite flight school located at Morristown Municipal Airport (KMMU) in Morristown, New Jersey. This training center opened in November, 2025, and makes Cirrus flight training more available to pilots in Morris County, Union County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County, and NYC metropolitan area.Based at Essex County Airport (KCDW) and Morristown Municipal Airport (KMMU), P6 Aviation offers Cirrus flight training, discovery flights, aircraft rental, aircraft management, cirrus transition training, and pilot development programs to both aircraft owners and prospective pilots in Northern NJ and the greater NYC area.The Morristown facility provides another northern New Jersey location where students can train in a real world airport environment, and busy airspace. The Morristown Municipal Airport provides an ideal combination of both general aviation and business aviation operations, where student pilots can become comfortable using radio communications with air traffic control and local procedures, and familiar with the intricacies of New York metropolitan area airspace.“Opening our Morristown location has allowed us to better serve pilots across western New Jersey,” said Pete Widry, Chief Executive Officer of P6 Aviation. “Whether someone is taking their first Discovery Flight, working toward a Private Pilot Certificate, or transitioning into a Cirrus SR20 or SR22, they now have access to the same modern fleet, experienced instructors, and safety-focused training environment that define P6 Aviation.”The Morristown Airport location provides all the services offered by P6 Aviation in their Fairfield, NJ location with simulator training coming soon. It offers Private Pilot training, Instrument Rating training, Commercial Pilot training, CFI and CFII instruction, Cirrus Transition training, Advanced Avionics training, Cirrus Embark training, Partner-in-Command training, accelerated flight training, Aircraft Rental, Aircraft Management, and Discovery Flights.P6 Aviation has all G7 SR20, SR22 and SR22T's in their fleet. These Cirrus aircraft are equipped with Garmin Perspective Touch+ avionics, in addition to Garmin Safe Return and Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) technology.P6 Aviation also offers an accelerated flight training course from the Morristown airport location. This provides students who are willing and motivated with an expedited way to achieve their certification or rating. The style of training benefits students who would like to fly regularly, minimize downtime between lessons, and rapidly progress their skillset.The Morristown base also assists P6 with its overarching mission of encouraging family and owner involvement with the aircraft, providing families of pilots an ease of access and a way to get familiar with the system through programs such as Cirrus Embark and Partner-in-Command. The purpose of these programs is to offer owners and/or passengers an opportunity to feel more comfortable, understand the aircraft, and familiarize themselves with the safety features of a new Cirrus.“Morristown Airport gives students the kind of practical aviation experience that builds real confidence,” said Andre Weker, Operations Manager at P6 Aviation. “For anyone considering Cirrus training, a Discovery Flight is the best first step. It gives prospective pilots a chance to experience the aircraft, meet the team, and understand why P6 Aviation is a trusted choice for Cirrus flight training in New Jersey.”P6 Aviation’s new satellite school is located at Morristown at 1 Airport Road, Suite 218, Morristown, NJ 07960.About P6 AviationP6 Aviation was founded in 2018 as Cirrus-only flight training and aircraft management for pilots in New Jersey and the NYC Metro area. Located at Essex County Airport (KCDW) and Morristown Municipal Airport (KMMU), P6 Aviation offers Cirrus flight training, rental, transition training, accelerated programs, aircraft management and discovery flights. P6 Aviation helps students and owners become better, safer and more confident pilots by using modern aircraft, with instructors who know their field well and safety oriented training.To discover more, or to book a discovery flight, please visit the website www.p6aviation.com or you can reach P6 Aviation at its Morristown location at (973) 828-0513. Please submit general questions to info@p6aviation.com

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