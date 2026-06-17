NEMIC SIGNATURE PROGRAMMING FREE FOR RHODE ISLANDERS: REGISTER NOW FOR 2026 HEALTH INNOVATOR PATHWAYS PROGRAM COHORT

NEMIC's signature curriculum NEMIC Instructor 1x1 Participant Advisory

Formerly MTLP, NEMIC's flagship education evolves re-titled Health Innovator Pathways Program

HIPP represents the future of healthcare innovation education...We reimagined HIPP to provide the skills, knowledge, and industry exposure to help innovators navigate this rapidly changing landscape.” — Emily Curtis, Program Manager

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC) is excited to launch the 8th cohort of its flagship innovation program. The Health Innovator Pathways Program (HIPP), provided in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Labor & Training, delivers a comprehensive educational curriculum designed for entrepreneurs, clinicians, students, researchers, healthcare professionals, and anyone interested in learning how healthcare innovations are developed, funded, commercialized, and successfully brought to market.First launched in 2019 and historically known as the Med Tech Leadership Program (MTLP), HIPP is the next evolution of NEMIC’s flagship healthcare innovation education program. As the healthcare innovation landscape continues to evolve, NEMIC has reciprocated by expansion of the program's scope to better serve innovators developing solutions across digital health, healthcare software, biotechnology, medical devices, and other emerging healthcare technologies. HIPP reflects the growing need for interdisciplinary healthcare innovation education and provides participants with the practical knowledge required to transform ideas into impactful solutions."HIPP represents the future of healthcare innovation education," said Emily Curtis, NEMIC’s Program Manager and longtime overseer of the program. "While regulated health technology remains a core focus, today's innovators are building solutions that span software, digital health, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and connected care. We reimagined HIPP to provide the skills, knowledge, and industry exposure needed to help innovators navigate this rapidly changing landscape."The program's curriculum is built on extensive research and interviews with industry leaders, CEOs, angel investors, venture capitalists, and seasoned HealthTech entrepreneurs. Its goal is to eliminate the unknowns in medical technology development, streamline the commercialization process for startups and industry professionals, and foster the creation of successful, investable companies with regulated technologies. The program offers more than 55 hours of instruction through expert-led seminars, interactive workshops, and mentorship opportunities delivered by NEMIC's network of experienced healthcare innovators, entrepreneurs, executives, clinicians, investors, and industry advisors.Participants will explore topics including:-Healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship-Product development and commercialization-Regulatory strategy and compliance-Reimbursement and market access-Fundraising and investment readiness-Leadership and team development-Digital health and healthcare software innovation-Medical device and biotechnology development-Go-to-market strategy and business growthThe Health Innovator Pathways Program is an ideal opportunity for industry professionals to further advance their insight into the medical industry at large, and how the commercialization process ultimately leads to improved patient care, better health outcomes, and a happier and healthier community. To that end, not only does HIPP serve as a direct resource for entrepreneurs, but also an upskilling opportunity for frontline workers such as nurses, physicians, and healthcare professionals to deepen their knowledge base.Each year, the program grows in popularity having grown 5-fold (5x) since inception; so a waitlist is now in place. Enrollment is limited to 50 participants to ensure a highly interactive learning experience, so any participants should register as soon as possible ( click here to register ). The program will begin on Monday, Aug 24th and concludes in mid December. Health Innovator Pathways Program is free of charge for Rhode Islanders (plus a $25 processing fee).Learn more about the program through the link below:About the New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC)The New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC) is a not-for-profit MedTech incubator and accelerator located in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. We support local, regional, and global HealthTech entrepreneurs and startups on their path to commercialization through education, advisory services, events, networks, and a collaborative innovation center. Learn about NEMICs impact here . Founded by Managing Partners Aidan Petrie and Lydia Shin Schroter in late 2017, NEMIC has decades of combined medical device development and entrepreneurial experience. What makes our work so impactful is our extensive network of local expert advisors and subject matter experts who simplify clinical access and regulatory (FDA) strategy/pathways and ultimately facilitate connections between early-stage startups and funding sources.Navigating a regulated industry is hard. NEMIC can help. www.nemic.org About RI DLT - Real Jobs Rhode IslandFounded in 2015, Real Jobs RI is a business-led workforce development initiative as part of the Rhode Island Department of Labor & Training. Working with a network of employers, training providers, and community organizations, Real Jobs RI partnerships build workforce solutions that address industries’ unique workforce challenges. To date, Real Jobs RI partnerships have developed workforce solutions for more than 800 local employers, connected more than 3,132 Rhode Islanders to employment, and upskilled more than 3,119 incumbent workers and entrepreneurs.

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