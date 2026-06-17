Schnelle Tonge Committee of Responsible Persons Raises Over $40,000 for Judicial Race

Schnelle Tonge - Candidate for County Court Judge, Group 12 Schnelle Tonge for Judge

Total raised for Tonge Campaign eclipses $60,000 in first fundraising report

I am thankful for the support received and am grateful for the hard work of so many on my committee who have contributed their time and energy to this race.” — Schnelle Tonge

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 10, 2026, the Tonge Campaign for Judge reported over $60,000 raised for the judicial race. The total includes over $40,000 raised from 160 donors and a $20,000 loan from Schnelle Tonge , bringing the total campaign fundraising to over $60,000 for the first donation report.Tonge’s Committee of Responsible Persons, comprised of more than 250 community, legal and business leaders, raised the funds in accordance with the Florida Judicial Canons which restrict judicial candidates from soliciting directly.“I am thankful for the support received and am grateful for the hard work of so many on my committee who have contributed their time and energy to this race. I look forward to sharing my experience with the voters of Palm Beach County and bringing my passion for justice to the bench,” Schnelle Tonge stated.Schnelle Tonge has spent nearly two decades serving Palm Beach County as an Assistant Public Defender in the 15th Judicial Circuit, handling thousands of cases across County, Juvenile, and Circuit Court.She currently serves as Chief of the Client Services and Felony Mental Health Division, overseeing complex cases involving competency, rehabilitation, and mental health while leading teams that connect individuals and families with critical community resources.Known for her professionalism, preparation, and fairness, Schnelle has been recommended multiple times by the Judicial Nominating Commission for judicial appointment.Beyond the courtroom, she remains deeply committed to mentorship and community service through local schools, nonprofit organizations, and bar associations throughout Palm Beach County. Schnelle Tonge is running for Palm Beach County Court Judge, Group 12, to continue serving the community with integrity, compassion, and sound judgment.For more information on Schnelle Tonge, please visit TongeforJudge.com This release was created and distributed by the Committee of Responsible Persons of the election of Schnelle Tonge for Judge. Paid by Schnelle Tonge for Judge.

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