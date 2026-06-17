Simones Cleaning Pty Ltd Wins 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Office Cleaning Service in Melton, VIC

MELTON, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards proudly announce that Simones Cleaning Pty Ltd has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Office Cleaning Service in Melton, Victoria. This prestigious recognition honours businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in customer service, professionalism, reliability, and overall client satisfaction. Simones Cleaning Pty Ltd has earned an outstanding reputation for delivering dependable, high-quality cleaning solutions tailored to the needs of businesses and organisations throughout Melbourne’s western suburbs, including Melton, Werribee, and surrounding areas.Established in 2017, Simones Cleaning Pty Ltd began as a family-run business and has grown into a trusted cleaning company employing more than 25 staff members. As an Australian-owned business committed to professionalism, reliability, and attention to detail, Simones Cleaning Pty Ltd provides customised cleaning solutions designed to maintain clean, hygienic, and welcoming environments. In addition to commercial and office cleaning, the company also offers domestic cleaning services and proudly supports NDIS customers, helping deliver tailored cleaning assistance to meet a broad range of client needs.The business offers customised commercial and office cleaning services including routine office cleaning, sanitisation and disinfection of high-touch areas, restroom maintenance, rubbish removal, floor care, window cleaning, kitchen and breakroom cleaning, and tailored cleaning schedules suited to each client. Serving businesses across Melton, Werribee, and surrounding suburbs, Simones Cleaning Pty Ltd is recognised for delivering consistent, high-quality service backed by an experienced and dedicated team. The company works with a diverse range of industries including childcare, dental, medical, automotive, construction, and commercial offices, helping clients maintain safe, professional, and spotless environments. Their commitment to reliability, flexibility, and customer care has helped establish them as a trusted name in office cleaning throughout the region.Customers consistently praise Simones Cleaning Pty Ltd for their professionalism, reliability, and commitment to delivering exceptional cleaning results. Reviews highlight the team’s strong work ethic and dedication to customer satisfaction, with one customer sharing that the team works tirelessly to meet customers’ needs while recognising their expertise across residential, commercial, and specialised cleaning services. Clients frequently commend the high standard of work provided, with one reviewer stating they were “thrilled with the work” after multiple cleans, while others simply recommend the business for its dependable service and friendly team. These glowing testimonials reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to quality service and customer care.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award, businesses must maintain excellent customer reviews across multiple platforms, uphold outstanding reputations, respond consistently to customer feedback, operate with integrity, and demonstrate a commitment to their communities. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing exceptional products and customer service.For more information on Simones Cleaning Pty Ltd, please visit https://simonescleaningservices.com.au/ and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia, visit https://qualitybusinessawards.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.