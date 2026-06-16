South Kingstown man to serve life in prison for child molestation and sexual assault

Published on Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that a South Kingstown man has been sentenced in Washington County Superior Court to serve life in prison at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) for child molestation and sexual assault.

On June 15, 2026, at a hearing before Superior Court Justice Kristin E. Rodgers, Luke Gedeon (age 49) pleaded nolo contendere to one count of first-degree child molestation, eight counts of second-degree child molestation, and five counts of first-degree sexual assault. Judge Rodgers sentenced the defendant to life in prison at the ACI, ordered that he register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender counseling, issued a No Contact Order between the defendant and the victims, and ordered community supervision.

“Crimes like these are uniquely devastating in how they impact victims, their families, and our communities,” said Attorney General Neronha. “The trauma that these victims experienced at a young age, at the hands of a trusted adult, will stay with them forever. I hope that this significant sentence provides some comfort to these victims, and empowers others to come forward to pursue justice. I thank the South Kingstown Police Department for their partnership on this difficult case.”

Had the case proceeded to trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that between 2006 and 2022, the defendant sexually assaulted three female victims under the age of 14, all of whom were known to him. The defendant sexually also assaulted one of the three victims after she turned 14.

"My thoughts are with the victims, and it is my sincere hope that this outcome brings them some measure of justice and helps them begin to heal,” said South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew C. Moynihan. “I also want to recognize the tremendous courage they demonstrated throughout this process. I am proud of the diligent work of the South Kingstown Police Department and our partners at the Attorney General’s Office to ensure that this predator was held accountable for his terrible crimes.”

Assistant Attorney General Mark Trovato of the Attorney General’s Office and Detective Joseph DeCurtis of the South Kingstown Police Department led the investigation and prosecution of the case.

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