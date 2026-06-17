Attorney General Neronha announces $1.35 million settlement with parking management company UPP Global

Published on Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha today announced a $1.35 million settlement with parking management company UPP Global, LLC, resolving Rhode Island’s consumer protection claims against the company for unfair and deceptive trade practices. The Office alleged that UPP Global knowingly hid the real price of parking, charged consumers hidden fees, and falsely threatened consumer’s license, registration, and credit by issuing parking tickets resembling official government communications.

“When a company or business is operating outside of the law to the detriment of Rhode Islanders, we step in,” said Attorney General Neronha. “Because of this settlement, Rhode Island consumers who paid unlawful parking tickets and hidden fees will be made whole again, to the tune of more than a million dollars. And it’s about more than just the money; businesses that ignore the law to maximize profit harm competing businesses who play by the rules. We must protect consumers and businesses alike by enforcing consumer protection laws, and we will continue to do so where unfair and deceptive tactics are employed.”

The settlement resolves the Office’s August 2024 lawsuit against UPP Global which alleged that UPP Global engaged in a pattern of unfair and deceptive conduct including charging customers fees disguised as a “tax,” charging junk “service fees,” failing to disclose parking rates until customers have already parked, and issuing “citations” that mimic government-issued parking tickets and falsely threaten consequences from the Division of Motor Vehicles. Additionally, the lawsuit alleged that UPP Global violated Rhode Island consumers’ right to pay for products and services in cash by requiring all customers to pay by credit or debit card.

Per today’s settlement, Rhode Islanders who paid UPP parking tickets or hidden fees disguised as sales tax in Rhode Island between October 1, 2019 and August 31, 2024 are entitled to a refund for those payments. A third-party administrator will be contacting these consumers directly and refunds will be made to the original method of payment where possible. The Office expects most affected consumers to receive refunds by the end of 2026.

In addition to requiring refunds, the terms of the settlement mandate that UPP Global must not threaten consumers with fines or violations that resemble government communications, must accept cash at its Rhode Island facilities; and must stop imposing undisclosed fees in the future. In September 2024, the Office sought and won a preliminary injunction barring UPP from the aforementioned practices.

The Attorney General’s Consumer and Economic Justice Unit handled the lawsuit and settlement in this case.

Deceptive Trade Practices Act

In 2021, Attorney General Neronha worked with the General Assembly to pass legislation that restored the authority of the Office of the Attorney General to protect Rhode Island consumers against violations of the DTPA. Other efforts led by the Attorney General under the DTPA include a lawsuit against a residential solar company for allegedly scamming Rhode Islanders, a suit against a contractor for alleged unlawful behavior, halting a Certificate of Good Standing scheme, as well as other investigations involving real estate schemes, auto dealerships, and non-compliance with lead safety laws within rental units, among other efforts.

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