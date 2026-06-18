Opus Virtual Offices Celebrates Entrepreneur Dads This Father's Day With a Special Offer

This Father's Day, Opus Virtual Offices honors the dads who are building something great with an exclusive limited-time offer.

Father's Day is a great reminder of how many incredible dads are out there building businesses and creating opportunities for their families.” — Yori Galel, CEO, Opus Virtual Offices

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opus Virtual Offices is celebrating Father's Day by honoring the entrepreneur dads who show up every day to build something meaningful for their families and communities. In recognition of the hard work and dedication it takes to run a business, Opus is offering a special Father's Day discount for new clients who are ready to take the next step in establishing a professional presence.Small business ownership is one of the most rewarding paths a person can take, and for many dads, building a business is how they build a future for their family. Opus Virtual Offices gives entrepreneur dads a prestigious business address, live receptionist services, and professional mail handling, all for just $99 per month.New clients can sign up and use code FD100 at checkout to save $100 in honor of Father's Day. The offer is available for a limited time."Father's Day is a great reminder of how many incredible dads are out there building businesses and creating opportunities for their families," said Yori Galel, CEO of Opus Virtual Offices. "We want to make it a little easier for them to take that next step with a professional presence they can be proud of."About Opus Virtual OfficesOpus Virtual Offices is changing how businesses and entrepreneurs establish a professional presence across the United States. With 650-plus locations nationwide, Opus provides flexible, all-inclusive virtual office solutions at a fraction of traditional office costs. No long-term contracts. No hidden fees.

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