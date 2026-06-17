Westbound Interstate 44 to Remain CLOSED at Exit 11 for Extended Period

JASPER COUNTY - Due to an incident on the Oklahoma Turnpike, westbound Interstate 44 is CLOSED at mile marker 11 near the Missouri-Oklahoma state line for an extended and unknown duration. The Missouri Department of Transportation recommends all drivers seek an alternate route. The final opportunity to exit from westbound I-44 will be at Exit 11, where drivers can exit to the North (to MO 249) or South (to I-49).

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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