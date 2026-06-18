South Seas taps Pyramid Global Hospitality for resort operations

South Seas

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading hotel management company with a commitment to excellence, innovation, and long-term value creation for its owner partners, and South Seas, an island resort in Captiva, Florida, are pleased to announce a new management partnership under which Pyramid Global Hospitality will assume responsibility for resort operations and management.

Selected by the South Seas ownership, comprised of Wheelock Street Capital, the Timbers Company, and The Ronto Group, Pyramid will oversee day-to-day operations of the resort’s full complement of offerings, including nine food and beverage venues, waterfront golf, two marinas, water sports, weddings and group events, the newly opened Captiva Landing waterpark, retail, the condo-hotel rental program, and Club Captiva, the resort’s program of curated experiences.

“South Seas is an iconic destination with a legacy of welcoming generations of guests to one of Florida’s most treasured island settings,” said Warren Fields, chief executive officer of Pyramid Global Hospitality. “We’re thrilled to partner with Wheelock, Timbers, The Ronto Group, and the resort’s on-property team as we look to the future of this incredibly special place. We are confident that we bring the experience and care required to steward a property of this scale while preserving the character and sense of place that define South Seas.”

“We are pleased to partner with Pyramid Global Hospitality as they bring operational excellence and a people-first culture to properties under their care,” said Greg Spencer, president of South Seas. “It has always been our goal to transition day-to-day operations to a top-tier management group. Doing so allows our ownership group to focus on transforming South Seas into the No. 1 family resort in the United States.”

Located on Florida’s Gulf Coast, South Seas has been a cherished destination for more than 75 years. The resort is set across 330 acres and 2.5 miles of beachfront, with more than half dedicated wildlife preserve and estuary. Guests enjoy a classic island setting paired with a wide range of experiences, including golf, fishing, boating, yachting, and access to surrounding barrier islands.

Since 2022, South Seas has invested in the redevelopment of the expansive property, with fresh villa-style accommodations and luxury residences, new dining options, restored marina facilities, revitalized retail offerings, and the recent launch of Captiva Landing, a water park featuring slides, a pool, a lazy river, casual dining, and family programming.

Pyramid Global Hospitality operates more than 20 properties across Florida, including Naples Grande Beach Resort; Saddlebrook Resort; Sunseeker Resort Florida Gulf Coast, Curio by Hilton; Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa; Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa; The Belgrove Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection; Thesis Hotel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton; and more.

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About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality is a leading hospitality management company with a powerhouse portfolio of 200 properties across the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe. Pyramid is renowned for its relentless commitment to a people-first culture, operational excellence, and owner-centric, results-driven relationships. The company’s dynamic platform includes the award-winning collection of distinct independent properties, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, Pyramid’s European hotel management company, Axiom Hospitality, and PYRAMIDWORKS, delivering integrated workplace and facilities services. With corporate offices in Boston, The Woodlands, Texas, and London, Pyramid combines global reach with a high-touch, service-driven approach that attracts top talent and delivers long-term value for hospitality owners and investors. Learn more at www.pyramidglobal.com.

About Wheelock Street Capital

Wheelock Street Capital L.L.C. is a private real estate investment firm founded in 2008 by Merrick R. Kleeman and Jonathan H. Paul, two veteran real estate private equity investors, each with over 30 years of broad real estate transaction experience across all major asset classes. Wheelock has assembled a premier investment and asset management team and produced an over 10-year track record of demonstrated and consistent outperformance over industry benchmarks. Since inception, Wheelock has raised eight funds, representing over $5 billion in capital commitments and deployed over $11 billion in total value on behalf of well-known institutional investors. This includes a targeted $1.2 billion and $1 billion of capital that the Firm is currently deploying in its opportunistic/value-add vehicle and open-end long-term value vehicle, respectively. For more information, visit WheelockStreetCapital.

About the Timbers Company

Timbers Company is one of the leading developers and operators of luxurious properties located in the world’s most sought-after destinations. Timbers Company serves as the parent company overseeing Timbers Resorts, Soleil Hotels & Resorts and Andiamo, a platform offering streamlined access to Timbers’ global collection of bespoke vacation residences, complete with all the amenities of a five-star resort. Timbers’ integrated capabilities encompass ground-up and value-add development, hospitality management, investment advisory, portfolio management, rebranding and repositioning, asset management, and luxury rental management. Their unwavering commitment is to curate unforgettable, genuine experiences for owners and guests, drawing inspiration from local culture and natural splendor. For additional details, please visit TimbersCompany.com.

About The Ronto Group

The Ronto Group is an internationally acclaimed developer with more than 50 years of experience along Florida’s Gulf Coast and beyond. Headquartered in Naples, Ronto’s expertise in planning, craftsmanship, high-rise construction, and luxury lifestyle development is spearheaded by its President and Owner, Anthony Solomon. Few understand the allure of this stretch of Florida as well. From Tampa to Marco Island, The Ronto Group is shaping how people live in Southwest Florida. They have received multiple best-in-class awards in recent years, including the Gold Award for Best Developer by the Naples Daily News. Visit www.Ronto.com for more details.

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