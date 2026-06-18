Charlotte County Emerges as Southwest Florida’s Next Luxury Market

Located in Punta Gorda, this 3,004-square-foot home offers three bedrooms, three baths and thoughtfully designed indoor-outdoor living on a 0.2-acre homesite. The property is listed for $828,990. This Punta Gorda residence offers 2,368 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, three baths and tropical landscaping on a 0.23-acre homesite. The home is listed for $899,900. Located at 2477 Sierra Lane in Punta Gorda, this waterfront residence offers 2,144 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two baths and direct canal access on a 0.22-acre homesite. The property is listed for $1,195,000.

Rising demand, waterfront lifestyle and relative value draw buyers beyond traditional enclaves

What we’re seeing is a more intentional buyer. People are looking for a way of living, not just a property. Charlotte County is starting to meet that in a very attractive way.” — Roger Morris, John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, Southwest Florida’s luxury real estate conversation has centered on a familiar set of markets including Marco Island, Naples, Bonita Springs and Estero. But increasingly, buyers are expanding their search, and in doing so, they’re reshaping where and how luxury is defined.Charlotte County is one of the clearest examples of that shift.The change is being driven by a combination of tightening inventory, evolving buyer priorities and a broader recalibration of what luxury means in today’s market. Recent data reflects the early stages: inventory is down, listings have declined sharply and prices are beginning to stabilize after a period of correction.But the more meaningful story is behavioral.“What we’re seeing is a more intentional buyer,” said Roger Morris, who leads the Punta Gorda office for John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate. “People are looking for a way of living, not just a property. Charlotte County is starting to meet that in a very attractive way.”Luxury buyers today are placing less emphasis on legacy zip codes and more on how a market supports their day-to-day lives. In Charlotte County, that calculus often starts with access, particularly to the water.Punta Gorda’s position along Charlotte Harbor, combined with its extensive canal systems, offers a level of boating accessibility that is increasingly difficult to find elsewhere in Southwest Florida. Homes with private docks and quick Gulf access are defining features of the market.That accessibility, paired with comparatively lower entry points than markets farther south, is reshaping buyer interest.“You can replicate the core elements of the Southwest Florida lifestyle here — water access, outdoor living, proximity to amenities — but with more flexibility,” Morris said. “That’s a meaningful shift for buyers who are weighing multiple markets.”The appeal extends beyond waterfront living. Punta Gorda’s historic downtown offers a walkable, human-scale environment with a mix of dining, retail and cultural amenities. In contrast to more densely developed markets, the experience feels less curated and more organic, a distinction that resonates with buyers seeking authenticity.Charlotte County has long been viewed as an alternative market, one considered after buyers ruled out Naples or Bonita Springs. That sequencing is changing.“Luxury buyers are approaching the search process differently,” said Corey McCloskey, president of John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate. “They’re evaluating multiple markets at once and making decisions based on lifestyle fit and long-term value, not just brand recognition.”That shift is occurring alongside broader demographic changes. Increased year-round residency, including younger families and remote professionals, is contributing to a more stable, less seasonal market dynamic. The traditional winter-driven surge is being replaced by more consistent activity throughout the year.The result is a market that is gradually becoming more competitive, particularly as inventory declines.Recognizing these dynamics, John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate recently expanded into Charlotte County earlier this year through its acquisition of Walker Realty Group, a well-established Punta Gorda brokerage. The move reflects a strategic alignment between local expertise and global reach.Through its affiliation with Christie’s International Real Estate, the firm is able to position Charlotte County properties to a broader audience of qualified buyers, many of whom are actively seeking emerging markets with strong fundamentals and lifestyle appeal.“When a property here is brought to market, it’s not limited to local visibility,” said James Schnars, John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate Chief Marketing Officer. “It’s introduced to a global network of buyers who are increasingly open to markets that offer both lifestyle and value.”That visibility, in turn, contributes to a feedback loop, drawing more attention to the market and reinforcing its position within the broader Southwest Florida landscape.A market in transition, Charlotte County is unlikely to replace Naples as the region’s primary luxury hub. But that may not be the right comparison.Instead, it is evolving into a complementary market, one that offers a different balance of access, lifestyle and pricing.For buyers, it represents an opportunity to enter a market that is still establishing its identity. For sellers, it presents a window where demand is building and competition remains relatively constrained.“People are discovering that this market offers more than they expected,” Morris said. “And once they experience it, it tends to change how they think about the region as a whole.”In that sense, Charlotte County’s growth is less about catching up and more about redefining the terms.About John R. Wood Christie’s International Real EstateFounded in 1958, John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate is the oldest major real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida. Family-owned and operated, it is consistently the leading firm in market share across Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties. With 22 offices and approximately 900 agents and staff, the company combines more than 65 years of local expertise with global reach. For more information, visit JohnRWood.com.

John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate

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