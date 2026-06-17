Silvers Concrete and Paving Expands Summer Patio Installation Availability for Central Indiana Homeowners

Photo of a brushed concrete patio Photo of a stamped concrete patio with a pergola

Silvers Concrete and Paving adds summer patio installation capacity for Indianapolis-area homeowners

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, IN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silvers Concrete and Paving, an Indianapolis-based concrete contractor with four locations across the metro, today announced expanded summer patio installation availability for homeowners across Indianapolis, Hamilton County, and the surrounding Central Indiana area.

The scheduling expansion comes as Indiana enters its peak concrete season. Concrete placement in Central Indiana is weather-dependent, with temperatures below 40 degrees and above 90 degrees both affecting proper curing and long-term durability. Indiana's outdoor concrete season typically runs from spring through November, with summer and early fall being the busiest months for residential patio projects.

The expansion also coincides with continued homeowner investment in outdoor living spaces, as more Central Indiana homeowners look to extend their usable living space into the backyard with patios, fire pits, and other outdoor features.

Silvers Concrete and Paving's summer patio services include brushed concrete patios, stamped and decorative concrete finishes, fire pit integration, pergola installation, seating walls, pool decks, and custom outdoor living features. The company also provides concrete driveway installation and replacement, sport court construction, and private commercial concrete services for property owners throughout Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Westfield, Whitestown, Noblesville, and the surrounding suburbs.

"Patio work picks up every summer, and this year is no different," said Anthony Miller, co-owner of Silvers Concrete and Paving. "We pour concrete through November here in Indiana, so the season is longer than a lot of people realize. Homeowners who reach out earlier in the summer just get more flexibility on timing and can enjoy the patio before the weather turns."

Silvers Concrete and Paving holds a 4.7-star rating across more than 265 Google reviews. All patio installations use a 4,500 PSI concrete mix and are backed by a 3-year structural warranty — one of the longest in the Indianapolis market. The company provides free on-site estimates and offers instant concrete estimates for patios, driveways, stamped concrete, and other projects — no phone call or appointment required. Financing through Wisetack, including a 0% APR option for qualified customers, is available for homeowners looking to manage project costs.

Homeowners in Indianapolis and Central Indiana can request a free estimate by visiting their website or by calling (317) 835-8991.

About Silvers Concrete and Paving

Silvers Concrete and Paving is a concrete contractor based in Indianapolis, Indiana, serving homeowners and private commercial property owners across Central Indiana from four metro locations. The company specializes in concrete patios, concrete driveways, stamped and decorative concrete, sport court installation, and private commercial concrete work. Silvers Concrete and Paving is bonded and insured, vetted by Neighbor Serve, and provides free estimates and a 3-year structural warranty on installations. The company serves Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Westfield, Whitestown, Noblesville, and surrounding communities.

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