Heartland National Launches Secure Rate Pro MYGA Series with Guaranteed Rates Up to 6.15%

The new MYGA series offers guaranteed rates for 3, 5, 7, and 10 years, providing principal protection and tax-deferred growth for retirement savers.

By separating the withdrawal riders from the base annuity, we are giving people the ability to customize their strategy and keep the highest growth rate” — Todd Wyss, EVP of Life and Annuities at HNL

INDEPENDENCE, MO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartland National Life Insurance Company has announced the launch of Secure Rate Pro , a new Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity (MYGA) series offering guaranteed interest rates of up to 6.15% for clients seeking principal protection, tax-deferred growth, and predictable accumulation.The single-premium deferred fixed annuity provides guaranteed rate periods of 3, 5, 7, and 10 years, with current declared rates as follows:• 3-Year Guarantee Period: 5.80%• 5-Year Guarantee Period: 6.10%• 7-Year Guarantee Period: 6.10%• 10-Year Guarantee Period: 6.15%Rates are fixed at issue and guaranteed for the selected guarantee period.Secure Rate Pro is designed to give contract holders greater flexibility by allowing them to choose whether to add liquidity features through optional riders rather than including those features within the base contract. This structure allows clients and their financial professionals to tailor the contract to individual retirement objectives while preserving the full declared rate available under the base contract when no optional rider is selected."Secure Rate Pro was developed to give clients more control over how they balance accumulation and liquidity," said Todd Wyss, Executive Vice President of Life and Annuities at Heartland National Life Insurance Company. "Clients who prioritize long-term growth can elect the base contract and receive the full declared rate available at issue, while those who need additional withdrawal flexibility can select the rider option that best aligns with their financial goals."Guarantees are backed by the claims-paying ability of Heartland National Life Insurance Company. Rates are current as of June 23, 2026, and are subject to change without notice. Product availability may vary by state.For product details and current rates, licensed professionals can contact the home office at (816) 816-MYGA (6942).About Heartland National Life Insurance CompanyHeartland National Life Insurance Company, headquartered in Independence, Missouri, has been serving policyholders since 1965. The company offers insurance and retirement solutions, including Medicare Supplement Insurance, Hospital Indemnity Insurance, Short-Term Home Health Care Insurance, Cancer, Heart Attack & Stroke coverage, Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuities, and Fixed Indexed Annuities. For more information, visit www.heartlandnationallife.com

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