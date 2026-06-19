Andrew Gantt's New Book 'God's Kitchen Confidential' Dishes Out Unfiltered Truth on the Church's Broken Line

Book Cover for Andrew Gantt's New Book, "Kitchen Confidential"

Book Cover

Walk By Faith Publishing

Chef, Pastor, and Author Andrew Gantt Uses the Heat of a Professional Kitchen to Challenge the Church to Serve with Excellence and Get Back on the Line.

I break down functions of the church through the lens of the kitchen. You are not part of the church — you’re just visiting if you are not doing the Lord’s work. It’s time to get to work.”
— Andrew M Gantt
SPRINGFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walk By Faith Publishing announces the release of God’s Kitchen Confidential by chef and pastor Andrew M Gantt — a bold, unfiltered look at the Church through the eyes of a seasoned kitchen veteran. The book launches on June 19, 2026, the author’s birthday, and is available now at saltlightandhospitality.com.

When Anthony Bourdain’s Kitchen Confidential hit shelves, it pulled back the stainless-steel curtain on what restaurant kitchens are really like — raw, hot, and beautifully chaotic. Gantt does the same for the Church. Drawing on years of professional culinary experience and pastoral ministry, he exposes the parallels between the high heat of a commercial kitchen and the pressure of spiritual leadership, between the broken cooks who feed the world and the broken believers who are supposed to feed souls.

God’s Kitchen Confidential is a tell-all about what happens when the Church forgets who the real Executive Chef is. With unfiltered honesty and deep spiritual conviction, Gantt serves up hard truths about leadership, grace, burnout, and the sacred calling of feeding others.

“I break down all the functions of the church through the lens of the kitchen. You are not part of the church — you’re just visiting if you are not doing the Lord’s work. It’s time to get to work on the line.” — Andrew M Gantt, Author

Gantt argues that the Church has glamorized what it doesn’t understand — turning hospitality into performance instead of a posture, preaching about serving without ever stepping onto the Line. God’s Kitchen Confidential is a wake-up call: a reminder that every believer, leader, and servant is part of the Line in the Maker’s Kitchen, that excellence still matters, that humility still counts, and that grace — when served hot and honest — still has the power to change lives.

About the Author
Andrew M Gantt is a chef, pastor, and founder of Salt, Light & Hospitality Ministries. He bridges the worlds of professional kitchens and the local church, using the language and culture of the culinary industry to challenge believers to show up, serve with excellence, and step onto the Line. He is available for speaking engagements, church events, and media interviews.

About the Publisher
Walk By Faith Publishing is a Christian publisher committed to amplifying voices that challenge, inspire, and equip the Body of Christ. Learn more at https://wbyf.site/publishing

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Andrew M Gantt
Salt, Light & Hospitality Ministries | saltlightandhospitality.com
Publisher: Walk By Faith Publishing | https://wbyf.site/publishing

Andrew Gantt
Salt, Light & Hospitality Ministries
saltlightandhospitality@gmail.com
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Andrew Gantt
Salt, Light & Hospitality Ministries saltlightandhospitality@gmail.com
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At Walk By Faith Worldwide, everything we do is about honoring YHWH and helping people boldly live out their faith in every area of life. Whether you’re wearing the Word, reading it, or writing it, Walk By Faith Worldwide exists to encourage your walk, ignite your purpose, and lift up the name of YHWH and Yeshua—every single day. Walk By Faith Publishing is equipping a new generation of faith-filled authors. We write, publish, and distribute powerful books that encourage believers, speak truth, and offer hope. From manuscript to marketplace, we help authors bring their God-given message to life and into the hands of those it’s meant to reach. Through our faith-driven eCommerce store, we offer bold Christian apparel—shirts, hoodies, and accessories designed to spark conversations, inspire hope, and represent the Kingdom without saying a word. Every item is more than just clothing—it’s a statement of faith. Every step we take in faith brings forth new voices, fresh ideas, and more reasons to believe.

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