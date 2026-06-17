Attorney General Alan Wilson supports protecting minors from irreversible sex intervention treatment

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson recently joined a 23-state friend-of-the-court brief in support of Florida’s lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics for misleading and deceptive representations regarding minor gender transition procedures.

Florida’s lawsuit contends that the American Academy of Pediatrics’ claims about the safety and effectiveness of “sex intervention” treatment for minors violate Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and the state’s anti-racketeering statute.

Following the action by the Attorney General of Florida, a federal district court in Illinois enjoined the lawsuit and prevented the implementation of state law in a state more than 700 miles away.

“States have the right and responsibility to protect children from being guinea pigs for the left’s dangerous and irreversible medical procedures,” Attorney General Wilson stated. “A biological fact has now been turned into a political football at the expense of the most vulnerable in our society.”

The decision by the Attorney General of Florida was described as a “weak claim” by the Illinois District Court. In their brief, the States argue that enjoining an action based on that rationale would do great damage to state sovereignty and lead to a lack of respect for state courts.

“As Attorney General, I have always put South Carolinians first,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Liberal states may have their own philosophies, but I will always work to protect South Carolina’s children and our values.”

Attorney General Wilson is joined in this brief by the following states: Indiana, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, Wyoming and the Arizona Legislature.

You can read the brief here.