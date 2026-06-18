Experior Financial Group Launches Inaugural Black Legacy Leadership Council

BLLC Members

Member-initiated council debuts on Juneteenth to advance financial literacy, leadership, and generational wealth in the Black community

This council reflects who we are and who we want to be as a company. Our role is to give these leaders a platform and to stand behind them.” — Co-founder & CEO, Lee-Ann Prickett

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experior Financial Group today announced the launch of its inaugural Black Legacy Leadership Council (BLLC), introducing 19 founding members on Juneteenth. The first initiative of its kind at the company, the council is dedicated to financial literacy, mentorship, and building generational wealth in the Black community.The BLLC did not start in a boardroom. It began with Experior’s own agents, leaders in the field who came to the company with a vision for what a council like this could mean, and were met with an immediate yes. The 19 founding members represent a wide range of backgrounds and origins, brought together by a shared belief that leadership includes reaching back and helping others move forward.“This council reflects who we are and who we want to be as a company,” said Lee-Ann Prickett, CEO of Experior Financial Group. “Our role is to give these leaders a platform and to stand behind them. They are doing the work that changes lives and changes communities, and we are honored to support it.”“Every person on this council has a why, and when you hear them, it’s impossible not to be moved,” said Jamie Prickett, Co-CEO of AOG & Co-founder of Experior Financial Group. "This started with our leaders in the field, and I'm proud to be building it shoulder to shoulder with them.”One founding member described the significance this way: “Seeing someone who’s Black succeeding gives you the belief that someone who looks like me can make it too.”In the months ahead, the BLLC will focus on mentorship for Black agents, community outreach and financial education, and events that bring the broader community together. The council expects to grow beyond its inaugural class as the work expands.This Juneteenth launch marks the beginning. The founding 19 are the first voices of a council intended to expand opportunity, elevate leadership, and help change what’s possible for the next generation.About Experior Financial GroupExperior Financial Group is one of North America’s fastest-growing independent marketing organizations , with a network of licensed agents across Canada and the United States. Experior is dedicated to delivering life insurance, investment, and financial planning solutions to everyday families, while empowering its agents through an ownership-driven model that builds lasting legacies. For more information, visit experiorfinancial.com or email Joanna.St.Jacques@experiorheadoffice.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.