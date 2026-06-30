Six Swope, Rodante Attorneys Selected to 2026 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Managing Partners Dale Swope & Angela Rodante Partners Brent Steinberg & Fentrice Driskell Attorneys Natalie Shoemaker & Daniel Greene

The firm's 2026 honorees include attorneys recognized for outstanding professional achievements and continued excellence in their respective practice areas.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swope, Rodante P.A. is honored to announce that six of its attorneys have been named to the 2026 lists of Super Lawyers and Rising Stars by Super Lawyers.This prestigious recognition is awarded to attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in their practice areas and earned the respect of their peers and the legal community.The attorneys distinguished as Super Lawyers are Managing Partners Dale Swope and Angela Rodante, along with Partners Brent Steinberg and Fentrice Driskell. The attorneys included in the Rising Stars listing are Partner Daniel Greene and Attorney Natalie Shoemaker.Super Lawyers recognizes attorneys who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and earned a high degree of peer recognition. Through a rigorous, research-driven selection process, only a small percentage of attorneys in each state are selected annually for the Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.Meet Our Super LawyersDale SwopeDale Swope is a managing partner and founder of Swope, Rodante P.A., a firm he established in 1979, just six months after graduating from law school. A Tampa native and graduate of the University of South Florida and the University of Florida Levin College of Law, Mr. Swope is one of Florida's most respected trial lawyers. Board Certified as a Civil Trial Specialist for more than two decades, he has earned virtually every major professional recognition available in his field. This marks his 19th year of recognition by Super Lawyers.Angela RodanteAngela Rodante is a managing partner of Swope, Rodante P.A., and a nationally recognized civil trial attorney who specializes in personal injury and insurance bad faith litigation. Having dedicated nearly three decades to advocating for individuals and families facing life's most difficult challenges, she has earned a reputation for obtaining exceptional results in complex cases. In 2026, Ms. Rodante was selected to the Super Lawyers list.Brent SteinbergBrent Steinberg is a partner at Swope, Rodante P.A., and a Florida Bar Board Certified Appellate Attorney since 2022, a distinction held by only a small percentage of Florida attorneys. He handles catastrophic injury, insurance bad faith, legal malpractice, and insurance coverage cases throughout Florida and Georgia at both the trial and appellate levels. After being recognized as a Rising Star from 2018 through 2024, Mr. Steinberg earned his second consecutive selection to the Super Lawyers list.Fentrice DriskellFentrice Driskell is a partner at Swope, Rodante P.A., Minority Leader of the Florida House of Representatives, and a widely respected advocate for clients and communities across Florida. A graduate of Harvard University and Georgetown Law, Ms. Driskell has built a distinguished career both inside and outside the courtroom. She was previously recognized as a Rising Star from 2011 through 2019 and has been selected to the Super Lawyers list every year since 2020.Meet Our Rising StarsDaniel GreeneDaniel Greene is a partner at Swope, Rodante P.A., who represents individuals and families in cases involving catastrophic injuries, wrongful death , and other complex civil litigation matters. A graduate of Bowdoin College and the University of Florida Levin College of Law, Mr. Greene has earned a reputation as a fierce advocate and has helped secure many multimillion-dollar verdicts for clients. This marks his fifth selection to the Rising Stars list.Natalie ShoemakerNatalie Shoemaker is an attorney at Swope, Rodante P.A., who is devoted to helping clients obtain justice after suffering serious injuries. A graduate of the University of Central Florida and the University of Florida Levin College of Law, Ms. Shoemaker has distinguished herself through her dedication to client advocacy. As a key member of the firm's litigation team, she has played a critical role in helping clients secure multimillion-dollar recoveries. She earned her first selection to the Rising Stars list in 2026.Congratulations to Our Super Lawyers and Rising StarsWe are honored to have such talented and dedicated attorneys on our team who are committed to serving clients, advancing the legal profession, and strengthening our community. We congratulate Dale, Angela, Brent, Fentrice, Daniel, and Natalie on this well-deserved recognition.About Swope, Rodante P.A.Founded in 1979, Swope, Rodante P.A. is a civil trial litigation firm specializing in catastrophic injury, insurance bad faith, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and complex personal injury litigation. Based in Tampa, the firm represents clients throughout Florida and is committed to obtaining justice for individuals and families facing life's most challenging circumstances. Learn more at https://www.swoperodante.com/

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