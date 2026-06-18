Golden Gate Ventures Opens Office in Uzbekistan in Strategic Partnership with UzOman

Central Asia office creates a two-way bridge for startups expanding between Central Asia and MENA, unveiled at the Tashkent International Investment Forum

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Gate Ventures’ MENA-focused fund, a Qatar-headquartered venture capital firm focused on the Middle East and North Africa, today announced the launch of its new office in Uzbekistan to serve Central Asia region. The expansion, executed in partnership with the Uzbek-Oman Investment Company (UzOman), was unveiled at the fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF).The intention is to back promising technology companies across Central Asia while providing Golden Gate Ventures existing MENA portfolio companies with a clear pathway to expand into Uzbekistan and the broader region. This positions Golden Gate Ventures as a strategic two-way bridge connecting ambitious founders, capital, and markets between Central Asia and MENA.By pairing Golden Gate Ventures’ cross-border investment experience and its Qatar Financial Centre base with UzOman’s deep local presence and network, the partnership aims to channel capital, operational support, and market access to high-growth companies on both sides of the corridor. The Golden Gate Ventures office in Uzbekistan has secured participation from Uzbek-Oman Investment Company (UzOman) as an institutional limited partner. UzOman, a Tashkent-based private equity fund established through a partnership between the Republic of Uzbekistan and Sultanate of Oman, brings deep local market expertise and a diversified investment portfolio spanning financial services, logistics, real estate and other key sectors. UzOman’s participation reflects growing conviction among institutional investors in Uzbekistan that the country’s technology sector is entering a new phase of maturity — and that professionally managed early-stage vehicles are an essential component of that growth.A central component of the initiative is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Golden Gate Ventures and IT Park, Uzbekistan’s flagship technology hub, together with its venture arm, IT Park Ventures. The MoU establishes a framework for joint entrepreneurship and programs, structured early-stage startup pipeline development, and co-investment in promising Uzbek startups — anchoring Golden Gate Ventures’ presence in the country’s fast-growing innovation ecosystem and creating a direct channel from local programs to regional and global capital.Uzbekistan has become one of the fastest-reforming economies in Central Asia, with a young, digitally native population and a rapidly maturing startup ecosystem. The new office positions Golden Gate Ventures to source and support category leaders in sectors including fintech, B2B artificial intelligence, e-commerce, logistics, clean and alternative energy, and other technology-driven industries.“Central Asia is one of the most exciting growth stories in the world right now, and Uzbekistan sits at the heart of it. From our base in Qatar, we can back the region’s best founders and connect them directly to the capital, customers and talent of the MENA region. Our Memorandum of Understanding with IT Park gives us a strong local foundation, and partnering with UzOman ensures our MENA companies have a trusted on-the-ground partner to expand into Central Asia. This is a genuine two-way bridge.”— Michael Lints, Founding Partner MENA, Golden Gate Ventures“As an institutional investor with a long-term stake in Uzbekistan’s economic development, UzOman sees the technology sector as a strategic pillar of the country’s growth story. Our participation in the Golden Gate Ventures MENA fund is a deliberate step toward building exposure to high-potential early-stage companies in a market we understand deeply. The MoU between GGV MENA, IT Park, and IT Park Ventures strengthens the very ecosystem infrastructure that gives the best founders a genuine path to scale. We are proud to support this initiative, and look forward to the value it will create for Uzbekistan’s innovation landscape.”— Omar Bahram, CEO, Uzbek-Oman Investment CompanyThe announcement was made at TIIF 2026, the fifth edition of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, held under the theme “Investment Resilience: New Frontiers, New Partnerships.” The forum has become Central Asia’s premier gathering for global investors, drawing thousands of delegates from around the world to Tashkent.Golden Gate Ventures’ MENA-focused fund builds on nearly a decade of activity across the region. Established and managed within the Qatar Financial Centre, the fund now extends its reach into Central Asia, with the Uzbekistan office marking its first dedicated commitment to the region.

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