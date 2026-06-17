Attorney General Knudsen waives driver license and ID fees to encourages Montanans to add their citizenship marker in celebration of America’s 250th birthday this July

BOZEMAN – Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today the Montana Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) will waive some renewal and replacement driver license and identification card fees in July to encourage Montanans to add the new black eagle-in-flight citizenship marker on their credential in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

Fees will be waived for Montanans who come into MVD offices during the month of July looking to add the new citizenship marker to their driver license, REAL ID, and CDL credentials. MVD will be waving anywhere from $10.30 to $68.50 per transaction, depending on the type of credential issued.

“Join us in celebrating 250 years of America’s freedom with a Montana driver license that proudly displays the new citizenship marker,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “We’re happy to be giving back to Montanans this summer. It’s a great opportunity to get a new, more secure license and show your patriotism.”

“MVD is proud to offer Montanans the option to display their citizenship on their driver license,” MVD Administrator Laurie Bakri said. “Attorney General Knudsen and I are pleased to provide this opportunity for Montanans to update their credentials and celebrate America’s 250th birthday. We encourage eligible Montanans to take advantage of the fee waiver this July.”

MVD will be waiving REAL ID replacement and renewal fees. The replacement of a REAL ID typically costs $10.30, that fee will be waived for those adding the citizenship marker and there is no REAL ID fee associated with a replacement. The cost for a new or renewed driver license with a REAL ID is typically $67.47. During the month of July, Montanans will only pay $25 for a renewal of their REAL ID to cover the REAL ID fee, which will not be waived for any credential.

Renewal of current Montana driver license and identification cards (even if outside the expiration), except for the REAL ID fee, will also be waived. New or renewing license or identification cards without the citizenship marker credential for visitors on a visa will not be waived. All CDL credential fees, except for the REAL ID fee will be waived.

In 2025, the Montana Legislature passed and the Governor signed Senate Bill 91, sponsored by Sen. Theresa Manzella, which required driver licenses and identifications cards to display citizenship status. Subsequently, the Montana Motor Vehicle Division made the addition and launched new driver licenses and IDs. The new credential is more secure, featuring elements to help reduce driver license fraud and identity theft, making it one of the most secure credentials in the nation. Montanans who opt to take advantage of this opportunity to have their fees waived to add the citizenship marker outside of their expiration will receive the new credential.

Attorney General Knudsen also launched a public service announcement today encouraging Montanans to take advantage of the waived fees and add the new citizenship marker to their driver license.

To add the citizenship marker, Montanans may be required to provide additional documentation including one of the following documents:

Valid U.S. Passport

Government Certified U.S. Birth Certificate

Certificate of Citizenship or Naturalization

Consular Report of Birth Abroad

Under the direction of Attorney General Knudsen, MVD launched a new driver services system that decreased appointment times and improved wait times for appointments. In some offices, Montanans can get same-day or next-day appointments. MVD does recommend scheduling an appointment in advance online at https://mvdmt.gov.

For more information visit: https://mvdmt.gov/citizenship-marker/.