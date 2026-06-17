AI, Radiation-Free Diagnostics and Digital Health: Italy Brings a Nearly €19 Billion MedTech Ecosystem to WHX Miami 2026

Italian Pavilion at WHX 2026

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italy is bringing a highly specialized medtech delegation to World Health Expo (WHX) Miami 2026 – taking place June 17-19 – with 16 companies showcasing healthcare technologies that address some of the industry’s fastest-growing needs: earlier diagnostics, more efficient clinical workflows, remote care, minimally invasive treatments and patient-centered medical devices.The Italian Pavilion, coordinated by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), features technologies ranging from AI tools that help clinics manage patient requests to safe microwave-based systems for breast cancer screening; from portable neuroimaging devices to telemedicine platforms; from tissue regeneration technologies to virtual reality-based digital sedation solutions.The delegation arrives in Miami as Italy’s medical device industry continues to strengthen its international position. In 2025, the Italian medical device sector was worth nearly €19 billion, including domestic sales and exports, and included more than 4,600 companies employing over 130,000 people. The United States is the industry’s leading non-European market, with Italian medical device exports to the U.S. reaching approximately €860.8 million in 2024.Formerly known as FIME, WHX Miami is one of the key global meeting points for healthcare manufacturers, distributors, hospitals, clinics, laboratories, medical professionals and industry operators. The 2026 edition brings together more than 15,000 professionals and 1,300 exhibitors from over 120 countries, covering medical devices, diagnostics, digital health, hospital solutions, laboratory technologies and healthcare services.Italy is one of Europe’s largest medical technology hubs, ranking third after Germany and France by sector size. According to industry data from Confindustria Dispositivi Medici, the country’s medical device supply chain includes 2,774 manufacturing companies, 1,511 distributors and 363 service providers involved in the production, commercialization and maintenance of medical technologies.The sector is highly diversified and innovation-driven. Small and medium-sized enterprises account for approximately 94% of all companies, making them a core engine of research, product development and specialized manufacturing. Italian medical device exports exceed €6 billion annually, confirming the country’s role as a competitive player in global healthcare technology.For the Italian companies exhibiting in Miami, WHX represents a strategic platform to build relationships with U.S. and international distributors, healthcare providers, investors and partners across the medical value chain.The Italian delegation reflects the breadth of the country’s healthcare technology ecosystem. The pavilion will include solutions for early diagnostics, regenerative medicine, digital health, telemedicine, clinical assistance, surgery, women’s health, neurorehabilitation and international business development.The participating companies bring together established manufacturers, innovative SMEs, medtech startups, biotech companies, nutraceutical specialists, laser device producers, post-operative compression garment manufacturers, rehabilitation technology providers, cardiopulmonary monitoring companies and B2B platforms connecting medical and dental manufacturers with distributors worldwide.Technologies on display include AI-powered voice assistants for clinical front desks, CE-marked and FDA-registered telemedicine platforms, portable AI-based neuroimaging for point-of-care cerebral diagnostics, non-ionizing microwave technology for early breast cancer detection, implantable leads for neuromonitoring and neuromodulation, VR-based digital sedation for operating rooms, advanced laser systems for ENT, surgery, dentistry and podiatry, and patented micrograft technologies for tissue regeneration.The companies and organizations exhibiting in the Italian Pavilion at WHX Miami 2026 are: Farmaflor (Piasco, Cuneo), Ferrucci Group (Bisceglie, Barletta-Andria-Trani), HC Italia (Opera, Milan), Rigenera HBW–Human Brain Wave (Candiolo, Turin), Icarus (Cagliari), Infomedix (Viterbo), IngeniArs (Pisa), Lo.Li. Pharma International (Rome), LUMED (Opera, Milan), Medency (Vicenza), Revée (Andezeno, Turin), Rilemo (Robbiate, Lecco), UBT–Umbria Bioengineering Technologies (Rivotorto di Assisi, Perugia), University of Siena (Siena), WISE (Cologno Monzese, Milan) and XCOPE (Milan).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.