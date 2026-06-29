ANIMAL Signs Dr. Marissa Andreou, IFBB Wellness Pro and Dental Surgeon, to Athlete Roster

Dr. Marissa Andreou trains at Signature Gym in Belleville, NJ, during her first official content shoot as an ANIMAL athlete.

From dental school to the Olympia stage, Dr. Marissa Andreou has built a career around challenging what's possible—and she's bringing that mindset to ANIMAL.

If my story helps one person believe in themselves a little more or keep going for one more day, then everything I've been through has been worth it.” — Dr. Marissa Andreou

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANIMAL has welcomed Dr. Marissa Andreou, D.D.S. , IFBB Wellness Pro, to its athlete roster.Some athletes chase titles. Marissa Andreou chases growth.A licensed dental surgeon and one of the top Wellness competitors in the world, Andreou has built a reputation for pursuing ambitious goals. While earning her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree, she simultaneously competed on bodybuilding's biggest stages, earning victories at the St. Louis Pro, Texas Pro, and Mexico Pro, along with multiple appearances at the Olympia and Arnold Classic.Raised in a hardworking Greek family, Andreou grew up surrounded by examples of sacrifice, perseverance, and resilience. Her grandfather arrived in America alone at 12 years old by fishing boat and built a life through relentless work and sacrifice. As Marissa recalls, “My grandfather is the hardest working man I've ever met, and that's been the expectation in our house—you work hard.”That same persistence has defined Andreou's work in healthcare. While in dental school, she advocated on behalf of a homeless patient who was prepared to forgo treatment because he couldn't afford the transportation required to continue care. After learning he had spent months helping others in his community access medical services, Andreou challenged administrators to find a solution rather than allow him to fall through the cracks. It's the type of moment she points to as one of the proudest of her career—not because of the clinical work involved, but because it reflected a belief that has guided her life: people deserve someone willing to stand up for them when it's least convenient.“Marissa's story goes far beyond bodybuilding,” said Easton Drake, Brand Ambassador & Athlete Manager. “She's someone who has built her life through discipline, accountability, and service to others. She's the kind of person who inspires people not because she's perfect, but because she's willing to be honest about the work it takes to become who you want to be.”She's also someone who has never hidden her struggles.Throughout her journey, Andreou has openly shared battles with self-doubt, anxiety, heartbreak, adversity, and the internal challenges that many people face, but few discuss publicly. That vulnerability has become one of her greatest strengths, creating a connection with fans that extends far beyond bodybuilding."Bodybuilding has never been about trophies for me," said Andreou. "It's about proving to myself that I can keep moving forward, even when things are hard. If my story helps one person believe in themselves a little more or keep going for one more day, then everything I've been through has been worth it."That mindset is what made Andreou a natural fit for ANIMAL.For decades, ANIMAL has represented athletes who embrace hard work, take ownership of the outcome, and continue showing up regardless of the obstacles in front of them. Andreou embodies those values both in and out of the gym.Her connection to the brand began long before this partnership. As a competitor balancing dental school, professional bodybuilding, and the demands of everyday life, she was drawn to ANIMAL's authenticity and long-standing presence in the industry."It feels like ANIMAL is building more of a community and a foundation rather than chasing the next fad," said Andreou. "The brand has been established for so long, and even the parent company is one of the oldest in sports nutrition. There's something special about being part of a legacy like that. When you're balancing a professional career, training, and everyday life, having that kind of consistency and sense of community matters."Today, Andreou is entering a new chapter as a practicing dentist and elite athlete. However, the mission that drives her remains unchanged.Help people.Keep moving forward.And prove that you don't have to fit inside a single box to achieve something extraordinary.That's the mentality she brings to ANIMAL—and she's just getting started.About ANIMALANIMAL is a premium sports nutrition brand with over four decades of history in performance supplementation. Built on a foundation of quality, grit, and gym culture, ANIMAL supports athletes at every level who push past their limits every day. Learn more at ANIMALpak.com

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