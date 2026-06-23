Igotchu Seasonings Surpasses 1.1 Million Bottles Sold and $4 Million in Revenue

1.1 million bottles. $4 million in revenue. 150,000 customers. Igotchu Seasonings is one of the fastest-growing independent spice brands in the United States.

Igotchu Seasonings was built on the belief that extraordinary flavor should not require a culinary degree.” — Mattias Jones, CEO and Co-Owner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Igotchu Seasonings surpasses 1.1 million bottles sold, $4 million in revenue, and 150,000 customers worldwide -- now available at Walmart, Amazon, and igotchuseasonings.com.Igotchu Seasonings, an Atlanta-founded consumer spice brand, has reached a landmark milestone: over 1.1 million bottles sold, more than 150,000 customers served across 30+ countries, and over $4,000,000 in total sales -- all within four years of launch. Available in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com, Amazon, and its direct-to-consumer website, the brand has grown into one of the fastest-growing independent spice brands in the United States.BOLD FLAVOR FOR EVERY KITCHEN -- INCLUDING A DEDICATED NO-SALT LINEIgotchu Seasonings serves home cooks who want more than flat, one-dimensional flavor from standard grocery-store seasonings. The brand's core lineup of bold seasoning blends and curated bundles adds depth and consistency to everyday cooking at any skill level. Its dedicated no-salt line is formulated for individuals managing high blood pressure, following low-sodium protocols, or choosing to take greater control of their diet -- built around a carefully balanced blend of herbs and spices that delivers genuine flavor without compromise.WALMART, AMAZON, DIRECT -- AND WHOLESALEProducts are available in Walmart stores nationwide, on Walmart.com, on Amazon ( https://www.amazon.com/stores/IgotchuSeasonings/page/5A7BDD93-A0AC-4287-946C-C8BD40EAE310 ), and at igotchuseasonings.com. The brand holds a 4.7-star rating on Amazon and 4.6 stars on TikTok Shop, with strong reviews across Yelp, Trustpilot, and Google. Igotchu Seasonings also offers a wholesale program for businesses and grocery stores -- inquiries can be directed to Info@Igotchuseasonings.com.HOW A 16-YEAR-OLD ENTREPRENEUR SCALED A BRAND INTO A NATIONAL OPERATIONThe brand's growth shifted decisively when Mattias Jones joined as CEO & Co-Owner in 2023 -- at just 16 years old and already a self-made millionaire. Having built and scaled multiple businesses across e-commerce, digital services, cosmetics, and trading, Mattias arrived as a proven operator. His impact was immediate: he rebuilt the brand's e-commerce infrastructure, engineered a data-driven digital advertising strategy, scaled Amazon into a high-performing revenue channel, and created the growth engine behind the brand's rapid expansion. The milestone of 1.1 million bottles sold and $4 million in sales is a direct result of the infrastructure he built and continues to lead. Prior to Igotchu Seasonings, Mattias founded Igotchu Store, Horizon Cosmetics, Igotchu Trades, and Igotchu Website Development.FOUNDED ON CULINARY EXCELLENCEIgotchu Seasonings was founded in 2022 by Corinna Jones -- a serial entrepreneur who owned and operated fine dining restaurants in the Atlanta area and ran Edelweiss, an Atlanta-based event-planning company. Her professional command of flavor and belief in food's power to bring people together became the creative foundation of the brand. People who tasted Corinna's cooking always wanted to know how she made it taste the way it did -- and those reactions turned a lifelong passion into a nationally distributed brand.WHAT'S NEXTIgotchu Seasonings is focused on expanding its retail footprint, introducing new products, and surpassing $5 million in total revenue. With a proven multi-channel distribution model, a loyal global customer base, and leadership that has demonstrated the ability to scale, the brand is positioned for its most significant chapter yet.ABOUT IGOTCHU SEASONINGSIgotchu Seasonings is an Atlanta-based consumer food brand offering bold seasoning blends, a no-salt collection, lemonades, and curated bundles. Founded in 2022 by Corinna Jones and scaled by CEO & Co-Owner Mattias Jones, the brand has surpassed 1.1 million bottles sold and $4 million in revenue across 150,000+ customers in 30+ countries. Available at Walmart, Amazon, and igotchuseasonings.com.MEDIA CONTACTIgotchu SeasoningsInfo@Igotchuseasonings.com###

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