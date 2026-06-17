Street Poller Media Surpasses $25M in Monthly Ad Spend, Now World's Largest Street Interview Agency

Street Poller Media surpasses $25M+ per month in managed ad spend, becoming the world's largest street interview media company.

21-year-old founder Shane Ginsberg, who dropped out of 8th grade to invent the format in 2020, has scaled to 350+ brands and over $1M per day in managed spend.

I built this format before TikTok had a Shop, before Meta introduced Andromeda, and before UGC was a category. Street interview ads are the new baseline for performance creative.” — Shane Ginsberg, Founder & CEO, Street Poller Media

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIAMI, FL - June 17, 2026 - Street Poller Media, the world's largest street interview media company, today announced it has surpassed $25 million in monthly managed client ad spend, equivalent to more than $1 million per day across the platforms it deploys creative on. The milestone cements the Miami-based agency's position as the dominant player in the street interview ad category, a format the company invented in 2020 that has since become the highest-performing paid social ad format of 2026.

Founded by 21-year-old Shane Ginsberg, who dropped out of eighth grade to film street polls on the sidewalks of Los Angeles at age 15, Street Poller Media has grown into a technology-first media company with street polling as its core, productized format. Six years in, the agency has captured more than 300,000 polls across 350+ brand engagements and built a proprietary historical database that informs the creative direction of every campaign before a camera turns on.

"I built this format before TikTok had a Shop, before Meta introduced Andromeda, and before UGC was a category," said Shane Ginsberg, Founder and CEO of Street Poller Media. "What is happening now is the entire DTC and consumer industry catching up to what we have been quietly building for six years. Street interview ads are not a trend. They are the new baseline for performance creative."

A street interview ad is a paid social ad built from unscripted footage of real people in public spaces. A trained host with a microphone asks strangers questions about a brand, product, or cultural topic, and the reactions become the ad creative. The format runs as paid creative on Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and other platforms, and consistently outperforms traditional UGC on CPA, ROAS, and engagement metrics. Street Poller Media's clients include Polymarket, Coinbase, MoonPay, BeReal, TrimRX, ALP Nicotine Pouches, The Loaded Tea Shop, Healthy Sol, Breath Death, and REVO.

The company serves brands across DTC, crypto and fintech, startups, and political organizations, with particular strength in regulated categories including GLP-1, telehealth, nicotine, sports betting, gambling, and crypto, where most ad agencies cannot get accounts approved on Meta and TikTok. Street Poller Media has shipped compliant campaigns at scale in every one of these categories.

The agency is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with operations and host teams across the United States. Street Poller Media is actively expanding its sales, production, creative, and operations teams to meet rising demand. The company has also published the definitive industry guide to the format, available at https://streetpoller.com/blog/what-are-street-interview-ads.

About Street Poller Media

Street Poller Media is the world's largest street interview media company. Founded in 2020 by Shane Ginsberg, the agency invented the street interview ad format and now manages over $25 million in monthly client ad spend across 350+ brands in DTC, crypto, fintech, startups, and political organizations. Headquartered in Miami, Florida. Learn more at https://streetpoller.com.

Media Contact

Shane Ginsberg

Founder and CEO, Street Poller Media

shane@streetpoller.com

561-933-9202

https://streetpoller.com

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