ABRAMORAMA ANNOUNCES ACADEMY AWARD QUALIFYING RUN FOR 2DIE4

FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL 30-CITY IMAX ENGAGEMENT Groundbreaking Racing Documentary Opens at Laemmle Newhall on June 19

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB2 Media Group and its theatrical releasing division Abramorama, in association with Theorem Media, today announced an Academy Award qualifying theatrical run for 2DIE4, the debut feature from Brazilian filmmakers Salomão and André Abdala — the Abdala Brothers — following the film's successful exclusive engagement on IMAX screens in 30 cities across North America. The film opens June 19 at the Laemmle Newhall in Los Angeles before expanding wider to North American theaters, positioning the film for awards consideration in the 2026–27 season.At 61 minutes, 2DIE4 is one of the shortest films to pursue a Best Documentary Feature nomination in decades. While the Academy’s minimum runtime threshold for Documentary Feature is 40 minutes, the overwhelming majority of nominees run well over 80 minutes. A 61-minute IMAX documentary — captured using proprietary “Expanded Anamorphic” techniques developed in partnership with Panavision — would represent a genuinely unprecedented contender in the category.“After the extraordinary response from audiences who experienced 2DIE4 in IMAX, we knew this film had a life beyond the specialized format it was built for,” said Karol Martesko-Fenster, CEO & President, AB2 Media Group / Abramorama. “An Oscar qualifying run is the natural next step — and we believe the Academy’s documentary branch will recognize what the Abdala Brothers have achieved here. This is not a conventional film by any measure.”The IMAX engagement — Abramorama’s first wide IMAX release — generated passionate audience response across 30 cities from April 16 through late May, following sold-out preview screenings in Miami and Daytona during the IMSA Rolex Daytona 24 race. The film’s trailer surpassed 1 million views ahead of its theatrical debut, underscoring the devoted audience that has rallied around it.Watch and share the official theatrical trailer for 2DIE4 - URL HERE “Part of our mission at Theorem Media is to support talented young filmmakers. The Abdala Brothers have been a pleasure to collaborate with not only around their film, but several special appearances and mixed media partnerships we’ve created together,” said Douglas Dicconson, CEO and Trustee at Theorem Media. “Salomao and Andre are remarkably talented, visionary filmmakers with a truly tireless work ethic. Their command of social media, their ability to develop and engage audiences across multiple continents and cultures, and a deep understanding of how to innovate specialized formats like IMAX have combined beautifully to allow them to create documentary content unlike anything else in the marketplace.” He went on to say, “We are looking forward to working together for a long time to come.”Seven years in the making, 2DIE4 follows Brazilian racing champion Felipe Nasr (and three-time ISA Rolex Daytona 24 winner) as he competes in a real race, placing audiences inside his cockpit through revolutionary first-person sound design and cinematography. Winner of the 2025 Motor Sports Film Award for Best Documentary Feature, the film was captured using Panavision’s legendary Sphero 65 lenses — the same lenses used by Christopher Nolan on TENET and OPPENHEIMER — and pioneered a new anamorphic technique enabling IMAX’s towering aspect ratio to be achieved for the first time in the format's history.AB2 Media Group’s theatrical division, ABRAMORAMA, has continued its streak of successful releases, led by The Last Class, the #5 highest-grossing documentary of 2025, and Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It, which opened at Film Forum in February with the #1 per-screen average of the weekend. It was held over multiple weeks due to popular demand and went on to sell out screenings nationwide. The company recently partnered with Sobey Road Entertainment, National Geographic and Disney+ on Werner Herzog’s Ghost Elephants, which launched with a coast-to-coast theatrical screening event and live Q&A simulcast to more than 115 theaters before streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Other notable releases include 2DIE4, the company’s first IMAX exclusive feature, as well as Benjamin Flaherty’s Shuffle and Alexis Lloyd's Group – both New York Times Critics’ Picks – and Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere, the documentary on the legendary photojournalist executive produced by Michael Rosenberg, Sid Ganis, and Rob Friedman.2DIE4 (United States, 61mins – English with some subtitles, Full IMAX Expanded Format, Immersive Audio Mix and 4K DCP with 5.1 Stereo Audio). Abramorama in association with Theorem Media present an Abdala Brothers film. “2DIE4” Starring Felipe Nasr. Executive Produced by Abdala Araujo, Olívia Chiesi, Rafael Thomaseto, Scott Carlin, Renato Cruz. Post-Production Sound by Bragi Audio. Sound by Marcelo Guerreiro, André Abdala, Lucas Cirineu, Otávio Bacchin, Rodrigo Andrade. Produced by Abdala Araujo, Salomão Abdala. Original soundtrack Marcelo Baldin. Edited by André Abdala. Cinematography by Salomão Abdala. Directed by The Abdala Brothers. An Abramorama, in association with Theorem Media, North American Theatrical Release. www.2DIE4film.com ***About The Abdala BrothersSalomão and André Abdala began their journey in 2013 after winning a GoPro in a prize giveaway. What started as an experiment quickly became a vocation, and they have been producing films continuously ever since. Over the years, they founded one of the most influential production companies in Latin America, the Abdala Brothers Media House, delivering high-end content around the world for brands such as Porsche, BMW, DJI, Embraer, Red Bull, among many others.Their work has received significant international recognition, including 11 nominations at the International Motor Film Awards, with two wins, as well as a Webby Award for a Red Bull production. While the company has grown into a highly successful media business, its core purpose has always gone beyond commercial work. From the outset, these projects were conceived as a training ground, allowing Salomão and André to develop their craft as full-time directors, with the long-term goal of transitioning into feature filmmaking. For more information, please visit www.abdalabrothers.com About Theorem MediaTheorem Media is a non-profit distribution studio that brings innovation, partnership and an obsessive focus on multi-modal audience development to the world of independent film. Recently as part of the North American release of Wisdom of Happiness, Theorem Media partnered with Richard Gere and the International Campaign for Tibet to program a theatrical simulcast event broadcast live from New York City to 130+ theaters across North America with Ann Curry, Gabby Bernstein and Jerome Foster II. Theorem Media is currently working on the release of Ask E. Jean which is enjoying a successful theatrical release across North America, and in production on a multi-platform documentary journalism project titled Corruption Inc. The American Way, scheduled to release in June 2026. Learn more by visiting our website at www.theoremmedia.org About AB2 Media Group / ABRAMORAMAAB2 Media Group (AB2) provides best-in-class strategic advisory and rights management services to intellectual property stakeholders, including acclaimed filmmakers, major networks, premier record labels, digital platforms and high-profile artists. Abramorama, the theatrical releasing division of AB2, is a preeminent global distribution and marketing partner for nonfiction, narrative, sports/adventure, science and music films and is recognized for the consistent high quality of its work.Over the course of more than 25 years, Abramorama has successfully distributed and marketed hundreds of films, including the record breaking Hello, Love, Again directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana and The Last Class directed by Elliot Kirschner; Oliver Stone’s Nuclear Now; Werner Herzog’s Ghost Elephants, Sam Green’s 32 Sounds, Vanessa & Ted Hope’s Invisible Nation; Ron Howard’s Grammy Award-winning The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years; Stanley Nelson’s Miles Davis: Birth of The Cool; Atlantic Records and Melanie Martinez’ K-12; John McDermott’s Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church; Amir Bar-Lev's Long Strange Trip – The Untold Story of the Grateful Dead; Corbett Redford and Green Day’s Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk; Brett Bern's BANG! The Bert Berns Story; Brett Morgen and National Geographic’s seminal Jane; Asif Kapadia’s Senna; Neil Young’s vast catalog of Bernard Shakey Productions; Cameron Crowe’s Pearl Jam Twenty; Sacha Gervasi’s Spirit Award-winning Anvil! The Story of Anvil; Banksy’s Academy Awardnominated & Spirit Award-winning Exit Through the Gift Shop; and the episodic theatrical series Deconstructing The Beatles.In January of 2019, AB2 launched ABCinemaNOW with a live multicast streaming program from Paris, France for a 55-country release of Roberta Grossman and Nancy Spielberg’s Who Will Write Our History. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic AB2 released 24 feature films as appointment viewing live virtual cinema events simultaneously across multiple digital platforms and launched the first paid feature film to premiere globally on META in 2021. For more information, please visit www.AB2mediagroup.com

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