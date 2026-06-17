Gov. Pillen, Nebraska Department of Education Recognize 52 Students for Top ACT Scores

News Release

June 17, 2026

Governor Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) hosted a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda to recognize graduates from the class of 2026 who achieved a top score on their ACT college entrance exam.

“Earning a perfect score of 36 on the ACT is an extraordinary accomplishment. These students represent the very best of Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen. “Setting a new record of 53 perfect ACT scores reflects the strength of our schools, the dedication of our educators and families, and the remarkable talent of Nebraska’s young people. I hope each of these students know that Nebraska needs their leadership, innovation, and determination. Our state is full of opportunity, and we want them to build their futures right here at home.”

NDE Commissioner Dr. Brian Maher joined the Governor to recognize the students for their outstanding accomplishments.

“Achieving a perfect ACT score is a testament to both the exceptional academic dedication of these students and the strength of our Nebraska school communities,” said Commissioner Maher. “This milestone is a gateway to boundless opportunities. I am incredibly proud of these scholars not only for their academic mastery but for the bright futures they are building. We look forward to seeing the positive impact they will undoubtedly make as they move into their next chapters.”

Historically, on average, less than one-tenth of one percent of students score 36 on the ACT. This year 52 Nebraskans in the high school graduating class of 2026 achieved that accomplishment. One student earned a perfect score twice. This is a significant increase from 33 students in 2025.

The University of Nebraska offers the Nebraska Presidential Scholars Program that will cover tuition, fees, books, housing and all other costs of attendance, plus a $5,000 annual stipend, for any Nebraska student who scores a perfect 36 on the ACT.

Elkhorn South had the most students with top scores in this year’s graduating class (7).

The graduating students who earned a top score are: