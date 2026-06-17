Sedgwick County Division of Finance Receives GFOA Triple Crown Award

For Immediate Release Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Contact Brandon Zenner 316-660-9370

(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – The Sedgwick County Division of Finance has earned the Triple Crown award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for the fiscal year ending 2024.

The award recognizes local governments that received GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award and Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for a fiscal year. Sedgwick County is one of just 441 governments to achieve this special recognition out of 35,000 members, marking a significant achievement. Sedgwick County marks a group of just 0.004% of local governments in North America to earn the honor.

“This is an extremely rare achievement and is the pinnacle in the government finance arena,” said Brent Shelton, Sedgwick County Deputy Chief Financial Officer. “I’m proud of our finance team for continuing to provide sound management, transparency and excellence in how they do business and report the information to the public.”

To qualify, each entity must meet the high standards of all three separate award programs. Each recognizes governments that produce reports which communicate their financial stories in a transparent manner and meet applicable standards.

Sedgwick County is also just one of two counties in Kansas to receive a AAA rating and just one of 110 counties nationwide with a AAA rating and a stable outlook.