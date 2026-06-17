Influential Women Launches Masterclass on Communication, Leadership, and the Conversations We Avoid

Lorilyn B. Alden shares a practical framework for improving relationships, workplace culture, and organizational effectiveness.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women recently launched The Conversations We Avoid: How Communication Patterns Shape Relationships, Leadership, and Culture , a masterclass featuring Lorilyn B. Alden, communication strategist, author, speaker, and creator of the CHAT Communication System™.Why So Many Conversations Never HappenMost workplace challenges don't begin with a major conflict.They begin with conversations that never take place.Unspoken concerns, unresolved misunderstandings, and assumptions left unchecked create tension that impacts trust, collaboration, productivity, and retention. Teams often struggle not because people lack talent or good intentions, but because they communicate differently and fail to understand one another's needs.When difficult conversations are avoided, communication gaps emerge. People fill those gaps with their own interpretations, often creating narratives that may not reflect reality. Over time, these misunderstandings can erode relationships, damage morale, and contribute to workplace turnover.The cost can be significant.Organizations invest substantial time and resources into recruiting, onboarding, and developing talent. Yet many employees ultimately leave environments where they do not feel heard, understood, or psychologically safe.Creating stronger teams and healthier workplace cultures begins with understanding how people communicate and learning how to navigate uncomfortable conversations more effectively.What This Masterclass OffersDrawing from her CHAT Communication System™, Alden introduces participants to four distinct communication styles—Creative, Harmony, Action, and Template—and explores how these styles influence behavior, conflict resolution, decision-making, and relationship dynamics.Through practical examples, workplace scenarios, and actionable communication strategies, participants learn how to identify communication patterns, reduce misunderstandings, and create stronger connections across teams and organizations.Participants will learn:The four communication styles within the CHAT Communication System™ and how they influence interactionsWhy difficult conversations are often avoided and the hidden costs of avoidanceHow communication gaps create misunderstandings, assumptions, and workplace tensionStrategies for improving trust, collaboration, and team effectivenessThe difference between the Golden Rule and the Platinum Rule in communicationPractical techniques for adapting communication styles to meet people where they areSimple communication shifts that can improve workplace culture and psychological safetyThe masterclass also provides leaders and professionals with a framework for recognizing communication needs, reducing conflict, and creating environments where people feel safe to contribute ideas, share concerns, and engage in meaningful dialogue.Why This Matters NowAs organizations navigate increasingly complex workplace environments, effective communication has become one of the most valuable leadership skills.Hybrid work environments, multigenerational teams, rapid organizational change, and growing demands on employees have heightened the need for stronger communication practices. At the same time, many leaders struggle to address conflict, facilitate difficult conversations, and build cultures of trust.Understanding communication styles provides a practical pathway for overcoming these challenges.When leaders learn to recognize how different people process information, respond to conflict, and engage with others, they can create more inclusive, productive, and collaborative environments.As Alden teaches throughout the session, communication is not a soft skill—it is an essential skill. By learning to embrace uncomfortable conversations rather than avoid them, individuals and organizations can unlock opportunities for stronger relationships, better leadership, and lasting growth.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a media platform dedicated to spotlighting women leaders, founders, and experts across industries. Through masterclasses, podcasts, editorial features, and thought leadership content, Influential Women creates structured opportunities for women to publish, speak, and teach directly from their own experience, elevating women as primary voices rather than subjects of commentary.To register for the masterclass, visit: Influential Women Masterclasses

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