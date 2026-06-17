Greeley Boulevard five-week closure at Rolling Road in West Springfield begins June 29

WEST SPRINGFIELD – Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, June 29, Greeley Boulevard (Route 3332) will be closed to through traffic between Rolling Road (Route 638) and Smithfield Avenue (Route 4147) for approximately five weeks due to work on the eastern side of the Rolling Road/Greeley Boulevard intersection as part of the Rolling Road widening project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Those needing to reach properties along Greeley Boulevard east of the Rolling Road intersection will have access; however, they will not be able to access that segment of Greeley Boulevard directly from Rolling Road.

Through traffic will be detoured via Rolling Road, Taft Drive (Route 4167), and Smithfield Avenue back to Greeley Boulevard.

Drivers are asked to follow posted detour signs.

The eastern side of the Rolling Road/Greeley Boulevard intersection is expected to reopen to traffic by early August.

The Rolling Road widening project is:

Widening about a mile and a half of Rolling Road from two lanes to four with a raised median, shared-use path and sidewalk between Viola Street and Kenwood Avenue.

Constructing a new traffic signal at Rolling Road and Greeley Boulevard.

Upgrading the traffic signal at Rolling Road and Barnack Drive.

Making access management and stormwater improvements.

The project is scheduled for completion in late 2027.

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are reminded to use caution when traveling in active work zones. Be alert to new traffic patterns and limit distractions.

You can get traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.

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