<p>On <b><u>Thursday, June 25, at 10:15am ET</u></b>, the Committee on House Administration will hold a hearing titled, “The Congressional Research Service and the Future of AI-Enabled Policy Analysis.” The hearing will be held in room 1310 of the…

On Thursday, June 25, at 10:15am ET , the Committee on House Administration will hold a hearing titled, “The Congressional Research Service and the Future of AI-Enabled Policy Analysis.” The hearing will be held in room 1310 of the Longworth House Office Building.

If you have any questions, please contact the Clerk of the Committee, Kristen Monterroso, at Kristen.Monterroso@mail.house.gov or (202) 225-8281. For media inquiries, please contact the Communications Director, Walter Smoloski, at Walter.Smoloski@mail.house.gov or (202) 225-8281.

Watch live here