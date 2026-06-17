LEGENDARY ARTIST WYLAND UNVEILS MARINE CONSERVATION MURAL IN CLEARWATER BEACH FOLLOWING NATIONAL PUBLIC ART CONTROVERSY

Wyland Mural in Clearwater Beach, Fla.

Surf Style to Host Father’s Day Celebration Featuring Exclusive Wyland Collection Expansion and Artist Meet-and-Greet

At Surf Style, we believe marine conservation is essential to protecting our planet. We are proud to partner with Wyland to raise awareness of the role healthy oceans play in sustaining life.” — Avi Ovaknin, president of Surf Style

CLEARWATER BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just weeks after the destruction of one of his iconic Whaling Wall murals in Dallas sparked national headlines and renewed debate about protecting public art, legendary marine-life artist Wyland will unveil a new conservation-themed mural at Surf Style 's flagship Clearwater Beach store on Father's Day. The public is invited to meet the artist, learn about marine conservation, and celebrate the expansion of Surf Style's exclusive Wyland Collection.The new mural, inspired by Wyland's celebrated Blue Ballet artwork, features giant manta rays, vibrant coral reefs, and marine life native to Florida's Gulf Coast. Located on Surf Style's flagship Clearwater Beach store, the installation serves as both a public art landmark and a reminder of the importance of protecting the world's oceans and marine ecosystems.In May 2026, Wyland's "Whaling Wall 82" mural in Dallas was painted over to make way for FIFA World Cup advertising, prompting widespread media coverage and a $25 million lawsuit filed by the artist. The Clearwater Beach mural marks Wyland's latest public artwork and continues his decades-long mission of using art to inspire environmental stewardship.For more than four decades, Wyland has created large-scale public art installations around the world, including more than 100 Whaling Wall murals that celebrate whales and marine life. Collectively, the murals are considered one of the largest public art projects in history and are viewed by an estimated one billion people annually."Our oceans are facing grave dangers from overfishing, pollution, habitat destruction, and invasive species," said Avi Ovaknin, president of Surf Style. "At Surf Style, we believe marine conservation is essential to protecting our planet for future generations. We are proud to partner with Wyland to raise awareness of the critical role healthy oceans play in sustaining life on Earth.""Wyland's artwork captures the beauty and wonder of our oceans in a way that resonates with people of all ages," said Tara Malinasky, marketing manager at Surf Style. "We're excited to showcase artwork inspired by the marine life that makes the Tampa Bay region so special while giving visitors an opportunity to connect with the conservation message behind it."As part of the celebration, Surf Style will unveil an expanded Wyland Collection available exclusively at Surf Style locations. The collection now includes apparel, waterproof bags, souvenirs, kids' hoodies, graphic tees, and sun shirts featuring Wyland's distinctive marine-inspired artwork.Guests attending the Father's Day event will have the opportunity to meet Wyland, receive autographs, explore the expanded collection, and learn more about marine conservation efforts supported through the partnership.Surf Style's relationship with Wyland began with the preservation of one of the artist's historic murals in Marathon in the Florida Keys. The retailer later launched the exclusive Wyland Collection at its Marathon location in February 2026 and is now expanding the collection to additional stores, including Clearwater Beach and Gulf Shores, Alabama.The collection also supports the Wyland Foundation's mission of safeguarding marine life, promoting environmental awareness, and advancing ocean conservation initiatives.Event DetailsDate: Sunday, June 21, 2026Time: Noon to 2 p.m.Location:Surf Style Clearwater Beach315 S. Gulfview Blvd.Clearwater Beach, FL 33767Admission: FreeLearn more about the Wyland Collection at surfstyle.com/collections/wyland-collection Surf Style is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. For additional information about the event, call 954.924.9779 ext. 10575 or visit surfstyle.com/pages/surf-style-store-105.About Surf StyleWith 65 locations throughout Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi, Surf Style is the ultimate destination for coastal apparel, swimwear, accessories, footwear, and souvenirs serving millions of customers each year. Its first megastore, the Clearwater Beach, Fla., location, is a sprawling two-story space that features the FlowRider indoor surfing experience and a skate shop. Learn more at surfstyle.com.About WylandWyland is an internationally acclaimed marine life artist, conservationist, and philanthropist whose artwork celebrates the beauty of the world's oceans. Best known for his Whaling Wall murals and marine life paintings, Wyland has dedicated his career to inspiring environmental stewardship through art and conservation efforts with the Wyland Foundation. Learn more at wyland.com.

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