Jordan Carriers Inc. Equips Fleet With ESMART Technology to Enhance Safety, Compliance, and Customer Satisfaction

The Fleetwide Safety System Uses Real-Time GPS Data to Improve Speed Management, Strengthen Safety Culture, and Support Regulatory Compliance

NATCHEZ, MISS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jordan Carriers Inc. + ESMART Jordan Carriers Inc., a leading transportation company based in Natchez, Mississippi, announced today the implementation of ESMART Dynamic Speed Management technology across its fleet, reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to safety, compliance, and operational excellence.The ESMART technology enables real-time speed control, prevents bridge strikes, and improves fuel efficiency—critical factors in maintaining safe and reliable transportation services. Using advanced GPS-based software, the system dynamically manages vehicle speeds based on posted speed limits, road conditions, and known hazard zones, helping drivers operate more safely while reducing risk across the fleet.As regulatory requirements continue to evolve and safety expectations increase across the transportation industry, Jordan Carriers selected ESMART as part of its proactive approach to protecting drivers, equipment, and the motoring public. The technology provides fleet managers with greater visibility and control while supporting a culture of accountability and continuous improvement."Jordan Carriers Inc. has partnered with ESMART. Their technology has significantly supported our power units in effective speed management and overall roadway safety. We look forward to implementing ESMART across our fleet as we continue strengthening our safety culture, enhancing regulatory compliance, and improving customer satisfaction," said Curtis Davis, VP of Safety at Jordan Carriers Inc.By integrating ESMART's advanced safety platform, Jordan Carriers expects to further reduce speeding-related events, improve fleet performance, and deliver an even higher level of service to its customers. The implementation aligns with the company's long-term strategy of investing in innovative technologies that support both operational efficiency and driver safety.About ESMARTESMART develops and manufactures cutting-edge software and firmware solutions that significantly improve vehicle safety. Based in Indianapolis, IN, and Montreal, Canada, ESMART is a leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA) technology. Its innovative platform includes Dynamic Speed Management, Low Bridge Collision Prevention, Custom Geofencing, and Remote Vehicle Immobilization—empowering fleets across North America to set new standards in safety and performance.For more information, visit www.esmartcontrol.com About Jordan Carriers Inc.Jordan Carriers Inc., headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi, is a trusted transportation provider dedicated to delivering safe, reliable, and efficient freight solutions throughout North America. The company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety, regulatory compliance, and customer service through continuous investment in its people, equipment, and technology.

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