Quality Taxes Expands Marketplace Plan Assistance in Plantation

Personalized help comparing Marketplace plans

Local licensed agents help residents compare Marketplace plans after coverage loss and other qualifying life events.

Comparing only the monthly premium does not provide the full picture of what a health plan may cost during the year.” — Jackie Povea Guerra, CEO

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quality Taxes and Multiservices has expanded its Health Insurance Marketplace assistance for individuals and families in Plantation and surrounding South Florida communities who need help understanding their health coverage options offering Health Insurance Marketplace assistance in Plantation The local service provides personalized, side-by-side comparisons of Marketplace plans available through the agency. Consultations are offered at no cost and are available in person or virtually.The expansion comes as Florida consumers continue to navigate changes in insurance carriers, premiums, provider networks and plan benefits. Aetna discontinued its individual Marketplace participation at the end of 2025, making it especially important for consumers to verify that information about available 2026 carriers is current.Quality Taxes and Multiservices helps applicants compare important plan details, including:- Monthly premiums- Annual deductibles- Copayments and coinsurance- Maximum out-of-pocket costs- Doctor and hospital networks- Prescription drug coverage- Potential eligibility for Marketplace financial assistance“Comparing only the monthly premium does not provide the full picture of what a health plan may cost during the year,” said Jackie Povea Guerra, CEO of Quality Taxes and Multiservices. “We help clients review the details that can affect both their healthcare and household budget.”The company’s licensed agents explain plan information in plain language and help applicants complete the enrollment process. Final eligibility, financial assistance and plan availability are determined through the Health Insurance Marketplace based on the applicant’s location, household and income information.Assistance After Losing Health CoverageOutside the annual Open Enrollment Period, individuals generally need to qualify for a Special Enrollment Period before enrolling in or changing a Marketplace plan.Certain life events may create a Special Enrollment Period, including losing qualifying health coverage, moving, getting married, having a baby or adopting a child. Most Special Enrollment Periods provide a limited time to select a new plan, so consumers are encouraged to review their options promptly after a coverage change.Quality Taxes and Multiservices can assist people who:- Recently lost employer-sponsored health insurance- Are preparing to lose job-based coverage- Aged out of a parent’s insurance plan- Experienced certain changes in Medicaid or CHIP eligibility- Recently moved to a different coverage area- Got married, had a baby or adopted a child- Want help understanding whether they qualify for a Special Enrollment Period- Need to compare available coverage during Open EnrollmentIndividuals who lose job-based health insurance generally must apply within 60 days of losing that coverage to use the related Special Enrollment Period. Different deadlines may apply to Medicaid or CHIP coverage losses.Looking Beyond the Lowest Monthly PremiumThe plan with the lowest premium is not always the plan with the lowest overall healthcare costs. A plan may have an affordable monthly payment but a higher deductible, a more limited provider network or different prescription drug requirements.Quality Taxes and Multiservices helps clients review how they expect to use their insurance, including preferred physicians, regular medications, specialist care and anticipated medical services.“Our role is to make the comparison process easier to understand,” Jackie Povea Guerra said. “We want clients to see how premiums, deductibles, networks and benefits work together before they choose a plan.”Applicants may also be evaluated for advance premium tax credits and other Marketplace savings. The amount of any financial assistance depends on eligibility rules and the information included in the Marketplace application. Reduced or $0 monthly premiums are not available to every applicant and are not guaranteed.Bilingual Marketplace Assistance in PlantationQuality Taxes and Multiservices provides assistance in English and Spanish from its Plantation office at 150 S. Pine Island Road, Suite 300. Plantation and South Florida residents can request a no-obligation Marketplace plan comparison by calling (786) 720-6528 or visiting the Quality Taxes and Multiservices Health Insurance Page About Quality Taxes and MultiservicesQuality Taxes and Multiservices is a Plantation, Florida-based company providing tax preparation, back tax assistance, IRS notice support, bookkeeping, payroll, business registration, immigration services and licensed insurance assistance.The company serves individuals, families and businesses through in-person and virtual consultations, with services available in Florida and other states where its professionals are licensed or authorized to operate.Health Insurance Marketplace eligibility, plan availability, enrollment periods and financial assistance are determined by the Marketplace and applicable regulations. Quality Taxes and Multiservices is not affiliated with or endorsed by the federal government.

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