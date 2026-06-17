Fisher College Awards $3,000 Donation to Lawrence High School Esports Program Through Partnership with PlayVS

Pictured from left: Caroline Shaw, Jackson Brown, and Dr. Robert Melaragni of Fisher College; Lawrence High School student Leroy Leaven Alvarado; Coach William Carrasco, Jr.; and Grade 9 Principal Melissa Melendez.

Fisher College and PlayVS celebrate investment in the future of scholastic esports and student achievement at Lawrence High School.

Fisher College is proud to partner with PlayVS in supporting the next generation of student leaders through esports.” — Fisher College President, Steven Rich

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fisher College Esports joined PlayVS in celebrating a $3,000 donation to the Lawrence High School Esports Program, recognizing the school’s commitment to student engagement, leadership development, and competitive gaming opportunities. The donation, provided by PlayVS, will support the continued growth of the student-led program by funding tournament fees, team jerseys, and equipment.Established during the 2024-25 school year after a group of students advocated for the opportunity to create a competitive gaming team at their school, the Lawrence High School Esports Program has quickly become on the school's most impactful extracurricular programs. In its inaugural year, Lawrence High School's Esports teams qualified for the playoffs in both competitive seasons and earned third-place finishes, demonstrating the talent, dedication, and teamwork of its student competitors.Beyond competitive success, the program has created a welcoming space for students who may not traditionally participate in athletics or other extracurricular activities, helping them develop confidence, leadership skills, and a stronger connection to their school community.The Lawrence High School Esports Program currently serves approximately 25 students in grades 9 through 12 and competes in titles including League of Legends, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Rocket League. School leaders plan to expand into additional game titles next year to create even more opportunities for student participation.The PlayVS grant underscores the growing importance of scholastic esports programs and their ability to foster teamwork, problem-solving, communication, and academic engagement. For many Lawrence High School students, esports has become a pathway to greater involvement in school and an opportunity to explore future careers in gaming, technology, media, and digital innovation.“Fisher College is proud to partner with PlayVS in supporting the next generation of student leaders through esports,” said Fisher College President Steven Rich. “Programs like the one at Lawrence High School demonstrate how competitive gaming can create meaningful opportunities for students to build confidence, develop leadership skills, strengthen teamwork, and discover pathways to college and future careers. We are excited to see this program continue to grow and make a positive impact in the Lawrence community.”Through this partnership, PlayVS and Fisher College continue to support the growth of scholastic esports programs that provide students with meaningful opportunities to compete, connect, and succeed both in and out of the classroom.About Fisher College Esports Located in Boston’s Back Bay, Fisher College is home to one of the nation's premier collegiate esports programs. Fisher College Esports provides students with opportunities to compete at the highest level while developing leadership, teamwork, and career-ready skills in the rapidly growing esports industry.About PlayVSPlayVS is North America's leading amateur esports platform, empowering students through organized competitive gaming experiences and educational opportunities in schools nationwide.

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