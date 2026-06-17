Department of Natural Resources awards $7.3 million in assistance to Iberia

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 17, 2026 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $7.3 million in financial assistance to the city of Iberia for upgrades to its wastewater treatment system. The city estimates the project to total $8.4 million and expects to complete the improvements by November 2027.

The project will include significant upgrades to the city’s wastewater collection and treatment system. It will also include refinancing of the city’s refunded bonds that were used to finance project design costs. The city expects the improvement project to extend its wastewater system’s life and efficiency so that it can continue serving the city well into the future.

Project funding consists of a $3.8 million loan and a $3.5 million grant, both through the department’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The city also has secured a $1.08 million Community Development Block Grant. The department estimates its funding will save the city’s ratepayers $3.5 million in principal and approximately $1.7 million in interest over the loan’s 20-year term.

“Reliable water and wastewater infrastructure is essential for the sustainability of communities and industries as well as the quality of life for all Missourians,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Department of Natural Resources.

The department’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, sewer collection system rehabilitation and extensions, and combined sewer overflow corrections. The fund also finances security, efficiency and conservation measures. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and from a department project manager’s assistance throughout the project.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit the State Revolving Fund (SRF) webpage.